The spotted lanternfly is finally spotted in NH. The invasive pest was detected in Salem.

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

In a bit of bad news that has long been anticipated, the spotted lanternfly has arrived in New Hampshire, although it may not have settled in for the duration.

The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food has confirmed the presence of a “small number” of spotted lanternflies in Salem, the first field detection of the invasive pest in the Granite State.

The agency emphasized that there is no evidence of an established population at this time, adding that teams will continue to be on the lookout. People are asked to report any sightings via a state website at NHBugs.org.

It is almost certain, however, that the pest will become established here. Since it was first detected in central Pennsylvania in 2014, the population has spread north as far as Massachusetts, west to Ohio and south to North Carolina, with no sign that the spread is slowing. Old-fashioned New England winters might stop them, but climate change has weakened what was once a dependable barrier to invasive bugs.

The spotted lanternfly originated in eastern Asia and was presumably brought to the U.S. by hitchhiking on imports, probably agricultural. As with most invasives, the lack of natural predators has allowed the population to explode in ways that don’t happen in its native range.

Its feeding habits mean that it poses the biggest risk to vineyards but can also threaten nurseries and other agricultural and ornamental plants. It doesn’t harm people, pets or buildings, but numbers can be so high that it is a real nuisance.

Spotted lanternflies can be killed with many insecticides, although they should be applied with caution. Local outbreaks can be curtailed by scraping egg masses off trees or vacuuming up clusters of nymphs.

The insect’s favorite home is tree of heaven, which is an invasive species itself, an East Asian tree that has established itself throughout the East Coast, including a few pockets in New Hampshire.

Eliminating tree of heaven can help keep the spotted lantern at bay.