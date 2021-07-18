-
New Hampshire YMCAs are struggling to fill positions in child care services. If the positions aren’t filled, the YMCA may have to reduce their programming, including before and after school care in the fall.
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del martes 25 de agosto. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
While some childcare centers in New Hampshire have stayed open during the pandemic, others have shuttered and are now considering reopening. We discuss…
The state is seeking childcare providers to apply to a new emergency childcare collaborative, meant to provide support to parents who must still go to…
Governor Chris Sununu issued an executive order to authorize a policy allowing state workers to bring their children to work up to the age of six…
As the school year winds down, many parents are having to "wind up," making plans to care for, and entertain, their children during the long weeks of…
The state’s attempt to overhaul its childcare rules has been stalled yet again, after childcare providers across the state mobilized against the proposed…
A set of controversial new child care rules that were due for a vote this week have been postponed at the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and the Department…
NHPR's Rewind: What We Can Learn From Italian Child CareChild care in the U.S. is expensive. For a typical family, child care can take up to a third of the household income. For years, Democrats and Republicans…
Operators of child care centers are expressing concern over proposed rule changes in how they are licensed by the state.The Department of Health and Human…