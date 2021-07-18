Property Tax

-
AirBnb, an online service that allows homeowners to rent their homes out to short-term visitors, has taken off in the last few years, and has helped…
-
A bill to study the impact of lower tax rates for undeveloped land will be considered in the legislative session beginning next month.The tax structure is…
-
City and town officials in New Hampshire are getting an influx in calls from people wanting to pay their 2018 property taxes early...in this tax…
-
Among the slate of economic measures state lawmakers will consider next session is a bill to impose an income tax. The sponsor is well aware of what he’s…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the town of Durham can tax parking spaces rented for profit by a religious institution.At issue were 24 parking…
-
New Hampshire, first in the nation when it comes to reliance on this tax, has long debated it. While critics say it’s unevenly distributed, defenders say…