Dennis Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and the Cardinals. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox, 28-5.
The three-time Olympic medalist told reporters that she felt "like a joke" after failing to finish her third race of the Winter Games. Her last chance at a medal is a team competition on Saturday.
"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady," U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson said, after the Russian figure skater is allowed to compete at the Olympics despite a failed drug test.
Diggins snared a hard-won bronze medal in the grueling event after Swedish skiers took an early lead. The only other time a U.S. athlete has won an individual medal in cross country came in 1976.
Officials found that the Astros were sign-stealing in 2017 and partly in 2018, but team officials say their past is firmly behind them.
Experts believe that it's the only authentic signed photo of Jackson in existence.
The Red Sox host the Rays at Fenway Park for game 3 on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 4:07 p.m.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will play ball again Wednesday night in Manchester after nine games were canceled due to COVID-19.
The Tampa Bay quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers. Brady set a number of records including being the oldest ever to play in the championship.