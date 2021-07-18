-
This week in Texas, millions of people lost power in rolling blackouts after a historic winter storm. But could this happen in New England? And what are…
Lebanon’s city council voted Wednesday evening to join a coalition of towns and cities that want to provide electricity to residents from renewable energy…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 30 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
A new study shows New Hampshire residents could save thousands of dollars a year by electrifying all of their energy uses – particularly their home…
A new emissions inventory for the city of Concord points to potential climate change solutions as the state capital works to sharply lower its greenhouse…
New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
Today, Monday, could be one of the hottest days of the year, and with that comes high demand for electricity. Using less power in the heat could lower…
New Hampshire is seeing more heat waves due to climate change. And staying cool is even harder this year because of COVID-19. Our new climate change…
Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant is back online after an unplanned shutdown this past weekend.Officials with the plant and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission…
New England saw a big drop in energy prices and demand in March, as the coronavirus pandemic coincided with mild late-winter weather.The region's grid…