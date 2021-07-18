-
Has the coronavirus pandemic made you think more about end-of life-planning... like advanced directives, a living will, or power of attorney? We talk…
New Hampshire could soon have a new system for determining who gets to make medical decisions on behalf of patients who lack the ability to do it…
Tackling the taboo on discussing death: in a series last week, NHPR’s health reporter Todd Bookman examined this movement to encourage end-of-life…
Advance directives—sometimes called living wills—let people decide who can make medical decisions for them and what invasive treatments should be avoided…
Sometimes, even thoughtful planning for the end of one's life can't foresee all the possible outcomes.That was certainly the case for Reverend Canon Randy…
This week, we’ve been looking at end-of-life planning in the Granite State, and some efforts to streamline and increase the use of advance directives--the…
A survey from the National Hospice Foundation finds that Americans are more comfortable talking to their kids about sex than they are talking to their…
The terms used in advance directive forms can be tough to understand and have the possibility for misinterpretation, given that their specific legal…
New Hampshire’s advance directive form got an update Monday. Governor Hassan signed a bill that seeks to streamline and simplify the document. Advance…