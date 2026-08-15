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Outside/In

Outside/In: If climate change were a choose-your-own-adventure story

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Outside/In
Published August 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A gold pocket watch, a mutant machine, and a climate-ravaged Boston. Aren’t you already intrigued?
Art by Sophie Morse for WBUR
A gold pocket watch, a mutant machine, and a climate-ravaged Boston. Aren’t you already intrigued?

Dean Russell had just wrapped several reporting projects on climate change, mental health, and COVID. “My world was just so serious,” he said. That’s when his boss approached Dean with an idea. What if they made a fiction podcast about climate change?

At first Dean wasn’t sold, but a few years later he’s become a full believer, and is the co-creator of WBUR’s The Midnight Rebellion, a choose-your-own-adventure podcast set in a futuristic climate-ravaged Boston.

This week we’re sharing the first episode of the series. But we also hear from Dean directly about what it was like to tackle such a different kind of storytelling and why he thinks embracing a format borrowed from a hit book-genre of the nineties is so apt for exploring climate action.

Featuring Dean Russell, and the cast of The Midnight Rebellion.

To hear the rest of the series, subscribe to The Midnight Rebellion wherever you get your podcasts.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

As listed, our staff recommendations for cli-fi books are The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken, and A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet.

Interview portion produced by Taylor Quimby. The Midnight Rebellion is produced by Dean Russell. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment Climate Change
Taylor Quimby
Taylor Quimby is Executive Producer of the environmental podcast Outside/In, Producer/Reporter/Host of Patient Zero, and Senior Producer of the serialized true crime podcast Bear Brook.
See stories by Taylor Quimby
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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