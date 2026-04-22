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Missing hiker found dead on Kinsman Pond Trail in Franconia Notch

New Hampshire Public Radio | By David Brooks - Concord Monitor
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo).
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo).

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A 61-year-old man from Massachusetts who had been reported missing after going hiking in Franconia Notch has been found dead on the Kinsman Pond Trail.

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New Hampshire Fish and Game said Kent Wood of West Roxbury had gone to Lafayette Campground last Friday and camped, then he began hiking on Saturday. His family notified authorities Monday that they had not heard from him.

A search discovered him about 5 1/2 miles up the Kinsman Pond Trail, according to a release.

Authorities said Wood had not been prepared for the several inches of snow that fell over the weekend with unseasonably cold temperatures.

In the past week, six hikers have had to be rescued in the White Mountains because they were not prepared for the winter-like weather that often happens at elevation in early spring.

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David Brooks - Concord Monitor
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