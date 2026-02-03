© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Part of Lincoln Woods trail in White Mountains temporarily closed for erosion repair

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:26 PM EST
White Mountain National Forest sign in Easton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR. NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

A trail that serves as the starting point for the popular Pemigewasset Loop hike will be temporarily closed starting next week.

White Mountain National Forest officials say they are closing a nearly 1.5-mile stretch of the Lincoln Woods Trail, which runs from the Kancamagus Highway to the Osseo Trail, to protect public health and safety.

The trail was originally damaged in 2011 during Hurricane Irene. The river bank along the trail has continued degrading since then, creating a hazardous situation.

The U. S. Forest Service says without repairs, continued erosion could ruin the trail completely.

Construction is expected to go on for several weeks, but parking access to the East Side Trail will still be available at the Lincoln Woods Trailhead. Officials say the Lincoln Woods Trail will be closed again in June when the project resumes.

An order implementing the trail closure says it could be in place until November 2026.

Individuals could be fined up to $5,000, and organizations up to $10,000, if they do not abide by the trail closure.

More information about the closure can be found by calling the Pemigewasset Ranger District at 603-536-6100.
