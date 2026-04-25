Overnight hikers in the Pemi Wilderness will be required to use bear-proof food canisters

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Black bears are thriving in New Hampshire — especially in the White Mountains region, home to some of the best bear habitat around. But human visitors are becoming more common in the area, too, leading to tension between the two species that bear experts want to stay a step ahead of.

The best way to manage bear populations safely, they said, is sometimes to manage humans, such as through a new requirement that overnight hikers in the Pemigewasset Wilderness carry bear-proof canisters for food and other items that may appeal to opportunistic bears.

U.S. Forest Service officials say they are using the Pemi as a New Hampshire testing ground for the requirement, which will be enforced with fines starting May 1 and could be expanded across more of the White Mountain National Forest in the future.

But rules and fines aside, rangers already recommend everyone use a bear canister throughout the state for the protection of their supplies and the state’s black bears alike.

“One of our slogans is, ‘a fed bear is a dead bear,’” said U.S. Forest Service Pemigewasset District Ranger Ryan Twomey.

‘Incidents’ on the rise

The requirement is spurred by an increase in “bear incidents” in the Pemi wilderness area, the Forest Service said in a press release earlier this month. That term refers to any instance of a bear showing “unnatural behavior,” Twomey said, like seeking out and rummaging through campsites, charging or following hikers, or begging for food.

These are all departures from the appropriate response — running away — that a non-human-acclimated bear would typically have upon encountering people in the wild, Twomey said. Such unnatural behavior is a cause for concern, he added, because it might be rewarded with a granola bar or another snack, incentivizing the bear to continue acting unnaturally.

“I think the issues that are occurring in the Pemi wilderness are the product of a couple of bears, one or two, that have been fed in the past, food conditioned. Because bears are so smart, they have learned that approaching hikers or going around campsites is a way to find an easy meal,” said Dan Bailey, bear project leader for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Oatmeal and dehydrated meals might not be ideal for a bear’s constitution, but scientists are mostly concerned with the possible ripple effects of a bear’s new affinity for humans. That’s because the two species have a tenuous relationship to begin with, Bailey said.

Black bears are not often dangerous to humans. Though the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game notes that they are wild and “should be treated as unpredictable animals,” they also state that the last time a person was killed by a bear in New Hampshire was in 1784. The species is omnivorous, mostly eating nuts, fruit, and insects while supplementing that diet with young deer in the spring or scavenged prey killed by other species, according to the National Park Service. They typically fear human interaction, yet their unpredictable nature and size still lead many people to fear them. Once habituated to humans, the animals may bluff or act aggressively — behavior that can further tarnish their image, Bailey said.

A bear that becomes habituated to humans might be euthanized if it cannot be dissuaded from approaching people. And such events can also affect the species at the population level.

“The main thing I worry about when we have these negative interactions with humans and bears is public perception of black bears,” Bailey said. “As conflicts occur and these negative interactions occur, it really degrades public opinion of black bears.”

That, in turn, can lower what scientists call “social carrying capacity.” In Bailey’s words, that is “the number of bears that humans are willing to tolerate” in their environment. New Hampshire Fish and Game manages bear populations according to that number, which Bailey said they assess through input from residents around the state. Social carrying capacity is typically different, and often lower, than the biological carrying capacity, or the number of bears a healthy environment could hypothetically support.

Game animals, like black bears, are considered a resource in the public trust in New Hampshire. Fish and Game manages them as such, Bailey said, making decisions about where to set hunting quotas relative to target bear population sizes. Thus, public attitudes toward bears can have a real impact on the size of their population. Because black bears are ecologically important in New Hampshire, this influences the rest of the forest as well.

Bears are plentiful in New Hampshire right now, their population down somewhat from a historic high just a few years ago but still above “target” levels, Bailey said.

Currently, there is an average of 1.24 bears per square mile in the White Mountains region, according to Bailey, and the recent peak level was 1.5 bears per square mile. The department’s target level for the region is 0.8 bears per square mile, a higher allowance than any of the other bear management zones in the state, he said. To bring the population closer to that target, the department recently increased the quota of bears a hunter can purchase tags to kill per season. But for now, there are significantly more bears on the landscape than the department believes is in line with the public’s tolerance, Bailey said.

Bears are so plentiful right now in part because the White Mountains region is home to the largest stretch of unfragmented bear habitat in New Hampshire, Bailey said. It supplies many things bears need to thrive: large swaths of forest unbroken by roads where they would be threatened with vehicle strikes, and nut-bearing trees to provide nutritious harvests each fall.

Humans are plentiful in the region right now, too. Visitation to the White Mountain National Forest surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the University of New Hampshire, and has remained high. Therefore, Bailey said, it makes sense that humans and bears are encountering one another more often.

What to know about the new rules

A bear canister is a hard-sided, cylinder-shaped storage capsule that is harder than a backpack, tent, or any other less-fortified container for a hungry bear to rip, shred, gnaw, or crack into.

Bear-resistant methods of food storage, such as tree hangs, are already required of overnight visitors to the White Mountain National Forest. Bear canisters are considered the best option among those, Twomey said.

But the new rule is a step up. Beginning May 1, all visitors staying overnight in the area of the national forest known as the Pemigewasset Wilderness must use a canister certified by the International Grizzly Bear Committee to store all food, trash, and scented items like soap and toothpaste, all of which can attract bears. The Forest Service rents our bear canisters for free at visitor centers in Lincoln, Campton, Conway, and Gorham, according to the release.

The only exception to the bear canister rule, according to the press release, is at the Thirteen Falls tent campsite, where bear-resistant food boxes are available. But the Appalachian Mountain Club, which maintains the site, has previously recommended that hikers still bring a bear canister because the food boxes are often full as visitation to the region continues to climb.

At about 45,000 acres, the Pemigewasset Wilderness is the largest wilderness area in New Hampshire. A popular way to experience its remote forests, peaks, and streams is the Pemigewasset loop trail, an approximately 31-mile route around the edges of the wilderness that includes multiple 4,000 foot peaks.

Because the “Pemi” loop borders the edges of the wilderness area, hikers backpacking that route are technically required to carry a bear canister only if they camp inside the boundary, Twomey said. But he emphasized that all hikers planning overnight stays in the area should use a canister regardless.

“Bears don’t respect boundaries,” Twomey said. “And bear canisters are, bar none, the most effective way to store food. … We would strongly encourage people to use a bear canister no matter where they are in the White Mountain National Forest.”

The bear canister requirement is a “great step in the right direction,” Bailey said.

“Ensuring that food is stored in a manner that bears can’t access it is a key part of stopping this behavior that’s going on up there,” he said. “… I would recommend bear canisters any time you’re camping in bear country, which in New Hampshire, is statewide.”

Other things to keep in mind: If you run into a bear, make loud sounds and make your presence known, Bailey said. Don’t throw food to try to distract the bear or leave your pack on the ground, as that will “teach” the bear to continue that behavior, he said.

“You should just be calmly turning around, walking away from that bear, and leaving that situation behind,” he said.

It’s always important to be “bear aware” in New Hampshire, Twomey said, but this time of year that is especially the case. As bears wake up from their winter hibernation, they are especially motivated to find their next snack.

Above all, the forest service wants campers to remember that the forest is the bears’ home, Twomey said.

“Our mission is to conserve wildlife and, you know, respect that the forest is the home of the bears,” he said. “… This is the bear’s habitat, and [hikers] are simply visiting.”