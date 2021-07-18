-
New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing a "Leave No Trace" campaign for visitors to protect the state's natural…
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 25 de junio y la conversación con Adrián Terroba, aficionado del senderismo.También puedes escuchar haciendo…
A North Country-based group found a new way to get people outside and support their work. Summits in Solidarity put together a hiking initiative to raise…
Last summer, many trails were overcrowded as outdoor enthusiasts and newcomers took advantage of the Granite State’s natural resources. In a conversation…
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say a missing hiker was found dead after a tree he placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck…
With Memorial Day coming up, New Hampshire kicks off the summer season. Last summer, many trails were overcrowded as outdoor enthusiasts and newcomers…
Mass. Hiker Found Dead At Mt. MoosilaukeA Massachusetts man has died while hiking Mount Moosilauke.New Hampshire Fish and Game said Roy Sanford, 66, of Plymouth, Mass., had planned to hike up…
N.H. Fish and Game Warns Hikers That Winter PersistsNew Hampshire authorities are reminding hikers that winter conditions are likely to persist in the mountains for several weeks.Fish and Game officers on…
Known as the “Birthplace of Freestyle Skiing” Waterville Valley is also credited for having the “First Trail Network in the Nation.” You can read all…
As fall hiking season begins, and more people are opting outside than ever, we talk about how to explore the outdoors safely and responsibly, and about…