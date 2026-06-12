NH News Recap: Habeas Corpus petitions from ICE detainees increase in NH

Education reforms dominated the state Legislature this year. Most efforts failed, though a few bills await action from Gov. Kelly Ayotte. Lawmakers rejected bills mandating new public school courses, open enrollment expansion, and increased oversight of the state’s school voucher program.

The federal courthouse in Concord handles all kinds of cases, but over the past year one particular type of case has shot up: Habeas Corpus petitions by people detained by ICE. Lawyers say filing these petitions is a way for detainees to get due process, but the sheer number is putting a strain on the system.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

This week’s guests on the NH News Recap :