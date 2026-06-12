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NH News Recap: Habeas Corpus petitions from ICE detainees increase in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
U.S. District Court in Concord, NH. NHPR photo / Ali Oshinskie.
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
U.S. District Court in Concord, NH.

Education reforms dominated the state Legislature this year. Most efforts failed, though a few bills await action from Gov. Kelly Ayotte. Lawmakers rejected bills mandating new public school courses, open enrollment expansion, and increased oversight of the state’s school voucher program.

The federal courthouse in Concord handles all kinds of cases, but over the past year one particular type of case has shot up: Habeas Corpus petitions by people detained by ICE. Lawyers say filing these petitions is a way for detainees to get due process, but the sheer number is putting a strain on the system.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

This week’s guests on the NH News Recap:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Imaan Moin, NHPR
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NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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