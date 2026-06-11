Severe drought conditions in parts of NH prompt water restrictions

Severe drought conditions persist in southeastern New Hampshire, which is already impacting water usage in some communities.

In Exeter, a Level 4 water restriction is in effect, which means most outdoor water use is prohibited.

“The town’s water supply remains limited and continues to decline, while only minimal precipitation is forecasted,” reads a notice on Exeter’s public works website . “Residents and businesses are urged to conserve water whenever possible to help protect the community’s water resources.”

The water warning now flashes on a traffic message board on the median strip on Portsmouth Avenue near the Route 101 interchange.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that severe drought conditions in New Hampshire range from the Seacoast area stretching into Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Strafford Counties. Much of the Upper Valley, Central New Hampshire, and the Southern Tier is in moderate drought. Parts of the Lakes Region and northern New Hampshire are “abnormally dry.”

Climate change has contributed to swings in weather patterns in recent years. The summer of 2025 was the driest ever recorded in New Hampshire. The state also saw historic drought conditions in 2020 and 2022 .

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of central and southern New Hampshire on Thursday, with the heat index expected to reach over 95 degrees.