© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Time is running out! ⌛ Donate before 7pm for a chance to win $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a dream trip to Amsterdam!
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

Severe drought conditions in parts of NH prompt water restrictions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT
The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 11, 2026.
U.S. Drought Monitor
The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 11, 2026.

Severe drought conditions persist in southeastern New Hampshire, which is already impacting water usage in some communities.

In Exeter, a Level 4 water restriction is in effect, which means most outdoor water use is prohibited.

“The town’s water supply remains limited and continues to decline, while only minimal precipitation is forecasted,” reads a notice on Exeter’s public works website. “Residents and businesses are urged to conserve water whenever possible to help protect the community’s water resources.”

The water warning now flashes on a traffic message board on the median strip on Portsmouth Avenue near the Route 101 interchange.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that severe drought conditions in New Hampshire range from the Seacoast area stretching into Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Strafford Counties. Much of the Upper Valley, Central New Hampshire, and the Southern Tier is in moderate drought. Parts of the Lakes Region and northern New Hampshire are “abnormally dry.”

Climate change has contributed to swings in weather patterns in recent years. The summer of 2025 was the driest ever recorded in New Hampshire. The state also saw historic drought conditions in 2020 and 2022.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of central and southern New Hampshire on Thursday, with the heat index expected to reach over 95 degrees.

The Mount Washington Observatory forecasts call for a chance of rain during the evening Wednesday through Thursday, with a possible thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening.

More New Hampshire News

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
Environment Rockingham CountyDrought
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.