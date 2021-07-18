school budgets

-
Homeowners in Goffstown will see an unexpected reduction in their property tax rates this year.During an audit last month, school officials in Goffstown…
A New Hampshire House subcommittee voted Wednesday to eliminate $18 million dollars in kindergarten funding from Gov. Chris Sununu’s state budget…
A group of parents in Manchester are calling for the state to provide more money for their school district. The newly formed Citizens for Manchester…
Facing tighter budgets North Country school districts are participating in a task force exploring ways they can cooperate and save money.There are two…