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Pending deportation, NH faith communities stand vigil for Sudanese man at ICE offices

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:14 PM EDT
About 50 people (and one dog) from NH faith communities attended a vigil in support of Sugrat Mohamed as he checked in with ICE at their offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
1 of 2  — 5.13.26 - Sugrat Vigil - sign.JPG
About 50 people (and one dog) from NH faith communities attended a vigil in support of Sugrat Mohamed as he checked in with ICE at their offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
About 50 people (and one dog) from NH faith communities attended a vigil in support of Sugrat Mohamed as he checked in with ICE at their offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
2 of 2  — 5.13.26 - Sugrat Vigil - Doggo.JPG
About 50 people (and one dog) from NH faith communities attended a vigil in support of Sugrat Mohamed as he checked in with ICE at their offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR

The crowd of about 50 people gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday stopped singing. One by one, they turned around and started cheering as they watched Sugrat Mohamed and his family walk out. They had been afraid that Mohamed would be immediately detained during his ICE appointment.

The crowd gathered around the family to hear the news – Mohamed would not be detained, but he does have an open deportation order, and will only be allowed to stay in the country for the next six months. His family was emotional, but are ready to continue fighting for Mohamed.

“God works in a mysterious way. This is God's work. He gave us six months,” said Sarah Aliers, a friend of the family who went in with Mohamed to support him. “We can do something. We can find the mistake there.”

About 50 people from NH faith communities sing and pray for Sugrat Mohamed as he checked in with ICE at their offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
About 50 people from NH faith communities sing as they wait for Sugrat Mohamed to check in with ICE at their offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

This is the latest in a long struggle for Mohamed to stay in the United States. According to organizers, Mohamed arrived in the United States as when he was six, fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan with his mother and siblings. In the 30 years Mohamed has been living here, Sudan has split into two countries, making it difficult for Mohamed to acquire certain legal documents.

After a deportation order issued several years ago, ICE has detained Mohamed a few times and unsuccessfully tried to deport him to Sudan. This time, members of the different faith communities hope the attempt will be unsuccessful as well.

“We need to trust God in this moment,” said Pastor Jon Hopkins from Concordia Lutheran church. “But we also need to take action and to do what the family needs us to do, which is to raise some money and get them lawyers.”

Members of New Hampshire faith communities hold hands and pray for Sugrat Mohamed and his family as they go through their immigration process
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Members of New Hampshire faith communities hold hands and pray for Sugrat Mohamed and his family
outside the ICE offices in downtown Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The vigil was part of ongoing efforts from the Immigrant Solidarity Network to support immigrant communities in the state, including a monthly vigil in support of immigrants who are checking in with ICE.

Rev. Jason Wells from St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Goffstown said prayer and song offer comfort to the family, and let ICE know about the community support for Mohamed and other immigrants checking in.

“Maybe we don't have the power to change outcomes today,” he said. “But we don't have to let it go unhaunted as they do their work. So maybe they will hear us and they will hear that we are singing for our lives together.”

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Tags
NH News NH ImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementManchester, NHSudanfaith
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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