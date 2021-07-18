-
A live storytelling event featuring New Hampshire refugees is coming to Manchester’s Palace Theater this Sunday.The event, called “Suitcase Stories,” is…
-
The Sudanese woman sentenced to death for refusing to renounce her Christian faith has arrived with her children and husband to New Hampshire.Meriam…
-
After a year-long struggle with the Sudanese government, Meriam Ibrahim left Sudan on Thursday.Alongside her husband Daniel Wani of Manchester and their…
-
Update: CNN is reporting that Meriam Ibrahim and her husband, Daniel Wani of Manchester, were arrested at the airport in Khartoum on their way out of…
-
The BBC reported Saturday that the Sudanese woman sentenced to death for apostasy, Meriam Ibrahim, will be released in the coming days. The report was…
-
International attention is growing in the case of Meriam Ibrahim, the Sudanese woman sentenced to death for refusing to renounce Christianity.New…
-
All four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation are urging the U. S. government to secure the release of the pregnant wife of a Manchester…
-
The New Hampshire-based husband and brother-in-law of a pregnant Sudanese woman say they're hoping they can still secure her freedom, even though a key…
-
Sudan and South Sudan are still threatening one another along their borders. The U.N. is warning both Sudans that they could face sanctions if they can't reverse their escalating feud.