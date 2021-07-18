NH Immigration

-
At first, the scene at the Manchester field office for the Bernie Sanders campaign looked pretty typical: Volunteers milled around after a presentation…
Immigration advocates in New Hampshire are preparing for it to become more expensive to apply for citizenship and legal residence.It currently costs $640…
Two groups in Manchester are launching a project to expand housing for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.The initiative comes as the city…
At N.H.’s ICE Detention Center, Protesters Decry ‘Sin’ Of Trump Immigration PoliciesHundreds of people protested outside a federal immigration detention center in New Hampshire this weekend, after spending a week marching to the facility…
Forty New Hampshire residents became official U.S. citizens on Thursday.They took the oath of allegiance at a naturalization ceremony in Manchester…
Conversations around immigration have become a hot-button issues once again, not just in national rhetoric, but here in the Granite State. On today's show…
The non-profit Regional Economic Development Center is launching a program that will provide business loans to first-generation immigrants in New…
Nineteen Indonesian immigrants living in New Hampshire received deportation orders Tuesday after checking in at federal immigration offices in…
'Have A Plan' Says Immigration Attorney At May Day RallyThere was singing in three languages, chants, even a prayer Monday night at Veterans Park in Manchester. There, demonstrators gathered in a chilly rain to…
New Hampshire’s refugee resettlement agencies are moving fast to bring at least six refugees to the state before February 17th. That’s after a Federal…