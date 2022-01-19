Coronavirus Blog: Earlier Updates (July 19 through December 28, 2021)

This post gathers NHPR's past updates on coronavirus in New Hampshire.

28 deaths, 391 hospitalizations

Update, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 4:41 p.m.

Twenty-eight more Granite Staters have died from COVID-19. Nine of the deaths were from over two weeks ago, but were only recently confirmed.

All but two were 60 or older. They are from: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire (2), Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough (5), Merrimack (3), Rockingham (10), Strafford (2), and Sullivan (2) counties.

There are 7,279 active cases, 556 new infections, and 391 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

30 additional deaths announced

Updated, Monday, Dec. 27, 4:32 p.m.

State health officials on Monday announced 30 additional COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire.

The single-day record number of deaths comes after a long holiday weekend — today's report is the first one since Thursday — and amid a continued surge: The state reported 4,263 new coronavirus cases, with 3,657 of them from Dec. 23-26.

Of the new cases, 829 are individuals under 18 years old.

There are 397 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, and 8,026 active infections statewide.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has recorded 1,907 COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 30 new deaths, 26 were older than 60 and four were younger than 60, according to the limited demographic data immediately released. They are residents of Cheshire (1), Coos (2), Grafton (1), Hillsborough (8), Merrimack (4), Rockingham (12), and strafford (2) counties.

Thousands of free at-home COVID-19 test kits still available

Monday, Dec. 27, 3:10 p.m.

Around 90,000 New Hampshire households can still order free COVID-19 test kits.

The second round of New Hampshire's home delivery testing program launched last week. It's a partnership between the state, Amazon and the National Institutes of Health.

Tests are now available for households that did not order a test during the first round of the program, at the end of November, where supplies ran out within 24 hours.

Households will receive two kits, for a total of four tests. That’s less than the first round, where each household received eight tests in total.

Advice on travel amid omicron from Dr. Ashish Jha

Updated: December 23, 2021 3:54 p.m.

NPR spoke with Dr. Ashish Jha about traveling during the holidays. Here's an excerpt from that conversation.

Should you keep your holiday travel plans?

Yeah, I think so, especially if you're vaccinated and boosted and people around you are. Obviously, on the planes you won't know people's vaccine status, but planes are not particularly dangerous ... And one more caveat, which is domestic. International travel is more complicated because of travel restrictions and quarantine issues. But domestic travel, I think over the holiday season for vaccinated, boosted people, I think it's pretty reasonable to do.

What about parents who have kids too young to be vaccinated?

Yeah, absolutely. So what we know about kids is kids' risk of being infected is really driven by the adults around them. So if you're in a community that's highly vaccinated or certainly for the rest of the family is vaccinated, I think it's pretty reasonable. If you want to add an extra layer of protection, you can add testing, get one of those rapid tests for the child, maybe before they see Grandma or Grandpa. I think that helps. I would, in fact, encourage that, but I don't think kids under 5 have to be isolated just because they're not vaccinated yet.

New at-home tests available on Thursday, Sununu says

Updated: Dec. 22, 6:33 pm.

At a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Chris Sununu announced another round of the state’s program for free at-home delivery COVID-19 testing.

Registration will open Thursday morning at nh.gov for households who did not get the tests in the first round of the program last month, where tests ran out in less than 24 hours.

Sununu said he can draw on more National Guard members to help backfill hospital staffing in non-clinical roles, like cleaning and nutrition. More COVID-19 vaccination sites will also be opening in the coming weeks.

Jury trials and grand juries suspended in N.H. Superior Court

Updated: Wednesday, December 22, 11:32 am

Citing rising rates of COVID-19, the judicial branch is suspending all jury trials and grand juries in New Hampshire Superior Courts through the end of January. Court officials say they are struggling to manage jurors who drop out because they test positive or have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“While we are currently hopeful that we will be able to conduct jury proceedings in February,” Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau said in a statement Wednesday, “we will continue to evaluate the safety of conducting jury trials on a week-to-week basis.”

The courts will remain open for other legal proceedings, including bench trials. Parties are allowed to request a remote hearing. The courts previously announced that there would be no trials during the last week in January to give overwhelmed attorneys and court staff a chance to evaluate ongoing cases.

N.H. reports first pediatric death related to COVID-19

Update: Monday, Dec. 20, 3:09 p.m.

The first person under the age of 18 to die from complications related to COVID-19 passed away in September, DHHS said today. The death occurred in another state, and the child was too young to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the press release about the death, the state said about 25-30 percent of all new COVID infections are happening in people under 18.

National Guard helping at hospitals as COVID-19 surges

Update: Monday, Dec. 20, 7:34 a.m.

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Hospitals in New Hampshire are receiving reinforcements from the National Guard as COVID-19 cases surge once again.

Guard members began arriving this week to assist hospitals across the state. Foster's Daily Democrat reports the guard will be helping in non-clinical roles such as clerical, laboratory and food service settings so hospital staff can focus on treating patients.

Licensed paramedics provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency are also coming to help hospitals with clinical work.

The state is also sending "strike teams" into long-term-care facilities. State health officials reported 8 deaths and more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

8 additional COVID deaths

Update: Friday, Dec. 17, 4:11 p.m.

Eight more residents have died from the coronavirus, health officials announced Friday.

There are 1,338 new cases, 456 current hospitalizations, and 9,203 active infections.

The deaths were residents of Carroll, Hillsborough (3), Rockingham (2), and Strafford counties (2).

Around 300,000 Granite staters have gotten a booster, as shots stay in high demand.

That’s about 30-40 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The figures are rough estimates because New Hampshire’s vaccine totals are not being tracked accurately right now by either the state or the CDC. It’s in large part due to a data-sharing issue between the state and pharmacies, which are some of New Hampshire’s largest vaccine providers.

The CDC is also mistracking tens of thousands of booster shots incorrectly as first shots, because of those data issues. New Hampshire incorrectly appears to have the worst booster shot rate in the country and the highest first shot rate in the country.

Estimating how many booster doses are being mistracked as first shots, and adding them to the booster counts the CDC does provide, allows a very rough estimate of how many Granite Staters might have gotten a booster.

The state has received funding to improve its immunization registry system, but state officials say the process of fixing COVID-19vaccine data will take time.

It’s also unclear if the state can retroactively collect data from pharmacies over the six months after the state of emergency ended, due to legal concerns about the need to provide New Hampshire residents with the ability to opt-out of having their data collected by the state.

The state will hold another booster event, with clinics across the state on Jan. 8. Registration will open online in 2022.

Daily numbers update

Thursday, Dec. 16, 5:28 p.m.

State health officials reported 1,126 new cases of COVID-19 today from Wednesday, Dec. 15.

New Hampshire has been averaging more than 1,000 new infections each day since the start of December. That's helped push the state to the highest per capita infection rate in the country.

11 new deaths tied to the coronavirus were also reported. And 463 people remain hospitalized from the virus.

State officials say new surge centers in some of the more burdened hospitals will hopefully make it easier to care for COVID patients, the majority of whom are not vaccinated against the disease.

Hospitalizations tick up again

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 5:11 p.m.

The latest public health update shows an uptick in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 475 current hospitalizations.

The state reports 1,307 new cases and 8,982 active infections.

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were announced today. They are residents of Cheshire, Hillsborough (2), Rockingham (3), and Strafford counties.

National Guard starts work at Wentworth-Douglass

Updated: Dec. 15, 1:47 p.m.

Twelve members of the National Guard started work at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover Wednesday as New Hampshire hospitals continue to see an unprecedented number of patients amid the COVID-19 surge.

The National Guard members are not working in clinical positions. Instead, they're working in areas like labs and food and nutrition. The assistance will last for the rest of December, although it could continue into the new year. On Friday, five federal paramedics will also temporarily join Wentworth-Douglass Staff.

'A constant tsunami': N.H.'s health care workers at the epicenter of COVID surge

Test scores drop amid pandemic

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 12:21 a.m.

An analysis of recent New Hampshire student test scores shows a decline for elementary and middle schoolers during the pandemic.

Students did not take year-end tests in the spring of 2020, because schools were teaching remotely. So the best way to measure learning loss during the pandemic is to look at the difference in scores from 2019 to 2021.

These reveal declines in English and math scores for middle and elementary school students.

Schools in New Hampshire's cities fared worse — math scores this year in city elementary schools were about half what they were in 2019.

High schoolers fared better. Their math and English scores are about the same as before the pandemic.

This analysis comes with a big caveat: fewer students took these tests this year than in pre-pandemic years. It's not clear why so many parents had their kids opt out of the exams. But lower participation could make it harder for districts to assess and try to make up for learning loss.

22 new deaths reported

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 4:19 p.m.

State health officials announced 20 new COVID-19 deaths today, plus two other deaths from last month that were only recently confirmed to be related to the coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations increased by 18 patients in 24 hours — to 472 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The state reported 867 new cases, with 267 of them individuals under 18 years old.

There are 8,615 active infections in New Hampshire.

The latest COVID deaths are residents from Belknap (3), Carroll (3), Coos (3), Hillsborough (4), Rockingham (5), Cheshire (2), Merrimack, and Strafford counties.

7 new COVID deaths

Monday, Dec. 13, 5:45 p.m.

Seven additional residents have died from COVID-19, all 60 or older, according to state health officials.

The state reported 3,649 new cases, with 949 of them individuals under 18 years old. Most of the cases — nearly 3,200 — are from Friday to Sunday.

There are 454 patients hospitalized with the virus, and there are 9,086 active infections.

The latest deaths are residents of Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough (2), Merrimack, and Strafford counties. The state has recorded 1,788 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Omicron variant detected in N.H.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2:11 p.m.

State health officials have identified the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The person, an adult from Cheshire County, traveled out of state and was exposed to a person who was later identified with the variant.

The resident was fully vaccinated, but had not yet had a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The person had a mild illness and has since recovered during home isolation, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

"There have been no identified public or occupational exposures," the DHHS said in its announcement.

“Anybody 5 years of age or older should get vaccinated against COVID-19, including people who were previously infected with COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “And people who have already completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series should get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to have optimal protection against both the currently circulating Delta variant, and the new emerging Omicron variant.”

8 additional COVID deaths in NH

Friday, Dec. 10, 3:10 p.m.

The state announced eight additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total virus-related death toll to 1,781 in New Hampshire.

There are 466 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, a 13-person decrease from the record-high level of hospitalizations the day before.

Active infections are now 10,138, and state health officials report 1,146 new cases from Dec. 9, and another 221 newly identified cases from the past seven days.

The eight deaths are residents of Coos (2), Hillsborough (3), Strafford (2), and Rockingham counties.

No walk-in appointments at the state's walk-in site for 'Booster Blitz'

Update: Dec. 10, 2021

The state's recently opened fixed COVID vaccination sites at the Chalet in Berlin, the Common Man in Plymouth, the former New Hampshire State Liquor store in Claremont, and Spalding Commons in Rochester will not be take their usual walk-in appointments this Saturday.

The state is hosting a large Booster Blitz event the same day, which is appointment only, and already full. While some of the sites are hosting a Blitz clinic, others are diverting staff to Blitz locations. The state's mobile vaccine van will be offering two walk-in opportunities Saturday. One at the Holderness Central School from 9 am to 1 pm, and another at the Currier Museum of Art from 11 am to 3 pm.

Manchester works to boost vaccination rate

Friday, Dec. 10, 12:10 p.m.

The Manchester Health Department is holding a variety of COVID vaccine clinics this month as demand for boosters remains high.

While there are hundreds of locations administering vaccines across the state, some pharmacies and other health providers are booking appointments weeks in advance.

As COVID surges, New Hampshire's health care system left shaken

The Manchester Health Department will be holding walk-in clinics for first shots, boosters and the smaller, pediatric vaccine doses for young kids, at their Elm Street office on Monday mornings 9-11 a.m. and Wednesday afternoons 2-4 p.m.

Staff are also coordinating numerous booster mobile clinics for some of the city’s more vulnerable residents, revisiting many of the same locations they vaccinated earlier this year.

But they’re not repeating all the same clinics, says Anna Thomas, the city’s public health director. Thomas says because vaccines have become more widely available, these clinics are generally targeted at residents who face barriers getting to other vaccine locations.

Those barriers can be anything from language to transportation. It’s through this type of clinic that Jo Hayes, a 91-year-old resident at the Varney School Apartments, which houses seniors, got her booster.

While Hayes says she could have gone to the local Walgreens, that's not the case for all residents.

"There are a lot of younger people, and when I say younger, I mean in their 70s, that don't drive, so it's more difficult for them to get the care that they need." Hayes said.

This Saturday, Manchester will host one of the Booster Blitz clinics at Memorial High School, and the state’s vaccine van will also be at the Currier Museum of Art.

The complicated path for N.H. co-parents who disagree on the COVID vaccine

If it were just up to her, Heather Vitale would get her five-year-old daughter the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. But the decision isn’t that simple.

Pandemic case highs as surge continues

Friday, Dec. 10, 7:58 a.m.

Active infections increased to 10,648 Thursday, the first time the current case count surpassed 10,000 in New Hampshire.

State health officials also reported a new record high for hospitalizations: 479. Other COVID numbers include:



1,408 new cases

5 deaths: Hillsborough (2), Merrimack (2), and Rockingham counties

Dartmouth-Hitchcock updates visitor policy

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2:31 p.m.

Citing record-high levels of COVID-19 in New Hampshire and Vermont, Dartmouth-Hitchcock will not allow visitors for admitted inpatients or for outpatient appointments and proecedures at its Upper Valley locations. The updated visitor policy takes effect Friday, Dec. 10.

The policy will be applied to Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Upper Valley locations: DHMC in Lebanon, its outpatient clinics in Lyme and in Lebanon, the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, the outpatient surgery center in Lebanon, and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Caregivers will be admitted in specific and narrow circumstances.

For hospital inpatients at DHMC:



No visitors are allowed.

COVID-19-negative patients will be allowed one caregiver per day. Multiple caregivers may not rotate throughout the day, and, to the extent possible, should not rotate through the length of the patient’s stay.

For pediatric patients, two dedicated adult parents, guardians, or support persons will be allowed, for both COVID-positive and COVID-negative patients. Caregivers cannot rotate through the patient’s stay.

Visit Dartmouth-Hitchcock's revised policy.

Hospitalizations soar to new high

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3:11 p.m.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again amid the surge in new infections. Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, announced today there are 462 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The state is working to secure staffing support for hospitals dealing with capacity and resource issues — Gov. Chris Sununu said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 24 health care workers and an additional 30 EMTs to New Hampshire.

It's one of a couple of steps being taken to help medical providers as New Hampshire deals with the worst of the pandemic so far to date.

Chan reported an 11 additional COVID-19 deaths, and 1,184 new cases Wednesday. The state is seeing 1,200 to 1,300 new cases on average a day over the past week.

There are nearly 9,900 active infections statewide.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said outbreaks at long-term care facilities and institutions have remained stable over the past week; the state has closed some, and added some others, and there are currently 24 total outbreaks.

It's time for mask mandates, says Dartmouth researcher

Updated: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5:38 p.m.

New Hampshire is experiencing its most serious surge of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, New Hampshire has the highest per capita rate of COVID infections in the country , and one of the highest hospitalization rates.

Anne Sosin , a policy fellow at Dartmouth College, says while the surge was predictable, it was also preventable. She says officials in New Hampshire aren’t doing enough to help stop the surge.

“We have public health tools that we can deploy to prevent and mitigate surges,” Sosin says. “And it's not clear that the state of New Hampshire has employed the full toolkit of policies that are at our disposal.”

Specifically, Sosin thinks indoor masking policies could have helped mitigate the surge.

“It's really important to accelerate vaccination efforts,” Sosin says. “But we also know at this time that a vaccine-only strategy is really insufficient to control the Delta variant.”

She is advocating for data-driven masking policies that could reduce community transmission and thereby relieve stress on hospitals that are buckling under the record number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

N.H. sees 10 additional COVID deaths

Updated: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 4:11 p.m.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, already at a record high in the state, have increased again to 441 patients.

Ten additional residents have also died from the virus, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The deaths were from Carroll, Cheshire, Belknap (2), Hillsborough (2), Merrimack (2), and Rockingham (2) counties.

There are 792 new coronavirus cases from Monday, and 9,324 active infections statewide.

State opens 4 fixed vaccination sites

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2:39 p.m.

The state of New Hampshire has opened four fixed vaccination sites to bolster COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

The sites in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester are for walk-ins only — state officials say wait times may be expected. View the On-site Medical Services website, which is coordinating the sites under a state contract.

More info on the sites:



Berlin: The Chalet at 161 East Milan Road.

Claremont: 367 Washington St., former state liquor store.

Plymouth: The Common Man event room at 231 Main St.

Rochester: Spaulding Commons, 306 North Main St.

The Rochester site opens Dec. 9.

The site hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find appointment-based vaccinations at Vaccines.gov

5 deaths, 3,713 new infections

Monday, Dec. 6, 5:09 p.m.

COVID-19 hospitalizations shot up again to a new state high, state health officials report tonight. There are 433 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

New Hampshire active cases are also at a high point, with nearly 10,000.

The state reported 3,713 new coronavirus cases, including 1,301 from Saturday, and 1,452 from Friday. Of the new cases, 898 are individuals under 18 years old.

The five deaths announced Dec. 6 are residents of Hillsborough (2), Rockingham, Merrimack, and Strafford counties.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,744 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed 169,219 positive cases.

NH hospitalizations remain near record high

Friday, Dec. 3, 3:46 p.m

A surge in coronavirus transmission statewide continues to result in some of the highest COVID numbers of the pandemic.

There are 399 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 8,496 active infections.

Of 1,620 new cases announced Friday, 476 — or about a third — are individuals under 18 years old.

Seven additional deaths were reported: Coos, Grafton, Rockingham (3), and Strafford (2) counties.

7 more COVID deaths in NH

Thursday, Dec. 2, 4:41 p.m.

State health officials announced seven more COVID-19 deaths today, along with 1,405 new infections.

Of the new cases, 363 are individuals under 18 years old.

There are 8,251 active infections statewide, and 397 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Three of the seven deaths were residents under 60, with the rest 60 or older. They are from Hillsborough (2), Merrimack (2), Rockingham (2) and Strafford counties.

To date, New Hampshire has recorded 1,732 coronavirus deaths.

Hospitalizations again set record

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 4:06 p.m.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus increased by 11 to 403, another pandemic high for New Hampshire.

The state announced 1,365 new cases, with 1,227 from Tuesday, and 138 from over the holiday weekend. There are 7,547 active infections statewide that the state knows about.

Another nine residents have also died from COVID-19. They are from Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough (2), Rockingham (2), and Strafford (3) counties.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded 1,725 COVID-19 deaths.

N.H. announces 22 new COVID deaths

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 4:33 p.m.

The state reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths today, one of which occurred over two weeks ago, but was just confirmed to be related to the coronavirus.

Only a couple days of the pandemic have had as many COVID deaths in New Hampshire — the most reported on one day, 24, was recorded in January of 2021.

There were 902 new cases reported Monday, with 216 of them individuals under 18 years old. There are 6,898 active infections statewide.

And 392 patients are hospitalized with the virus — a record high in the state.

The 22 deaths announced Monday are from eight counties, with four under 60, with the remainder older than 60. The residents are from Cheshire (3), Coos (2), Grafton (1) Hillsborough (4), Merrimack (4), Rockingham (3), Strafford (4), and Sullivan counties.

State health officials are also tracking 21 outbreaks at institutional facilities.

Booster shot clinic set for Dec. 11

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 4:15 p.m.

Sign-ups for a one-day, statewide COVID booster shot clinic open tomorrow morning. The pop up clinics will take place in cities and towns across New Hampshire on Saturday, Dec. 11.

With booster shots now available for the entire adult population, and vaccines for children approved earlier this month, demand for COVID-19 vaccines has shot up.

The one-day clinics will not be accepting walk-ins. Appointments can be made online at vaccines.nh.gov

Governor Chris Sununu says these regional clinics make more sense than the mass vaccination sites the state coordinated earlier this year...

11 additional COVID-19 deaths

Monday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.

Eleven additional Granite Staters have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Monday.

The deaths come amid a continued surge in coronavirus: the state announced 4,654 new cases, with 4,147 of them coming from the day before Thanksgiving through Sunday, Nov. 28.

There are 7,078 active infections and 377 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

Of the 11 deaths, three were under 60, with the remaining residents 60 or older. They are from Belknap, Coos (2), Hillsborough (2), Merrimack (2), Rockingham (3), and Strafford counties.

Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Monday, Nov. 29, 4:49 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.

The preliminary injunction issued Monday applies to Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Those states all have either a Republican attorney general or governor.

A federal judge in Missouri said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for health care providers that participate in the two government programs. The rule requires workers to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and their second by Jan. 4.

— Associated Press

N.H. on par with national average for youth vaccinations

Monday, Nov. 29, 4:02 p.m.

Around 13,000 children 5-11 have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine here in New Hampshire, according to CDC data.

That’s roughly 13% of 5-11 year-olds in New Hampshire, according to state health officials.

New Hampshire is right on par with national averages for youth vaccinations. Around 13% of children ages 5-11 in the U.S. have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

This age group has been eligible to get the shot since the beginning of November.

N.H. public health has eye out for new variant

Monday, Nov. 29, 3:55 p.m.

The identification of a new COVID-19 variant in a growing number of countries, comes as New Hampshire continues to battle its largest ever surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Jake Leon, a spokesperson for the state health department, wrote in statement to NHPR, that New Hampshire continues to work with federal public health partners to monitor the spread of the new omicron variant and learn more about its potential impact.

Leon says prevention strategies like vaccination, booster doses for those who are eligible, and mask wearing continue to be the best tools against any variant of the virus.Much is still unknown about Omicron and the new variant has not yet been detected in the U.S.

Free at-home COVIUD tests available

Update: Monday, Nov. 29, 3:31 p.m.

New Hampshire residents can now order free COVID-19 tests to use at home. Here is the website to order the tests.

The kits are available for free, while supplies last.

[State set to provide free at-home tests]

The "Say Yes! COVID Test initiative is from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, test manufacturer Quidel, and health care technology company CareEvolution.

"As the fall surge continues, rapid, self-administered testing can give residents one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release. "Routine testing offers the best chance of early identification of COVID-19. Residents can swab the front of their nose and know the results of the test in 10 minutes and in the privacy of their own home."

Hospitalizations reach new high

Update: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 4:21 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 367 patients currently hospitalized with coronavirus, nearly 20 more than Tuesday, which was the highest since the pandemic began.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced, each person 60 or older. They were residents of Hillsborough (3), Cheshire, and Rockingham counties.

The state continues to average new cases at or above 1,000 a day. Another 1,011 new cases were reported Wednesday, and active infections increased to 8,048 — another all-time high.

Record COVID numbers prompt executive order

Update: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 3:20 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu is issuing a new executive order to have the state help New Hampshire hospitals deal with a spike in coronavirus cases by setting up patient surge capacity.

The order comes as the state is dealing with record COVID-19 numbers in terms of hospitalizations and active infections. Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, announced a new high of 350 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The order includes steps to increase bed capacities at other licensed institutional facilities, work with providers to identify resources available under state and federal law, and streamline licensing and eligibility for health care providers.

Chan announced 561 new cases Tuesday, and a test positivity rate of 9.5%.

Other updates include:



NH will have a "booster blitz" on Dec. 11 to help residents get their booster shot

As part of a new partnership, families will be able to order at-home tests for free, and Sununu says the state has 50,000 rapid tests that will go to schools

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the state has closed six outbreaks, and confirmed nine additional outbreaks, at institutional facilities.

Surge resulting in some record high COVID numbers

Update: Monday, Nov. 22, 4:49 p.m.

Ten additional residents have died from COVID-19 amid a surge in new infections.

New Hampshire is seeing some of its highest numbers of the pandemic in terms of hospitalizations — 343 current patients — and active cases — 7,966.

State health officials announced 2,887 new cases from this past weekend, along with 268 additional cases newly identified from last week. Of the new cases, 790 are individuals under 18 years old.

To date, New Hampshire has recorded 1,672 COVID-19 deaths. The 10 deaths reported Monday are residents from: Cheshire (2), Hillsborough (5), Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties. All but two of the residents were 60 or older.

Hospitalizations remain high

Update: Friday, Nov. 19, 3:50 p.m.

The state reported 326 current hospitalizations and six additional COVID-19 deaths today.

There are 7,604 active infections and 1,026 new coronavirus cases were announced Nov. 19 — with 896 of them from Thursday. Of the new cases, 299 are individuals under 18 years old.

The residents who died were from Belknap, Carroll (2), Hillsborough, and Rockingham (2) counties. One of the six was under 60, while the remaining were 60 or older.

New Hampshire's seven-day test positivity rate is 9.2% and 54.9% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 1,662 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed 150,813 positive cases.

8 additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Thursday, Nov. 18, 3:42 p.m.

New Hampshire is seeing some of its worst COVID-19 numbers of the year, with health officials announcing an increase in hospitalizations and active case numbers soaring to 7,632.

At no time during the pandemic have active infections been this high.

Eight additional residents have died from COVID-19, the state said today.

Current hospitalizations increased to 327, a level second only to 335 patients hospitalized on Jan. 2, 2021.

There were 1,142 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with 986 from Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The deaths are residents from Coos, Hillsborough (3), Merrimack, and Rockingham (3) counties. All but one of the deceased were 60 or older — in what limited demographic data the state shares about the deaths.

COVID cases in children soaring, as are school outbreaks

Update: Thursday, Nov. 18, 10:45 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases among children in New Hampshire has reached its highest level since the pandemic began, and the number of outbreaks and clusters of COVID-19 at schools also continues to increase.

In recent days, the state has gotten daily reports of about 130 new cases of COVID-19 among kids aged 10 to 19, and a bit over 100 new cases among kids ages 0 to 9.

This is the highest it's ever been for these age groups in New Hampshire, and state health officials suspect the actual number of cases is higher.

The number of clusters of COVID-19 at schools is also increasing dramatically. In the past two weeks, the number of infections associated with clusters has shot up by more than 50 percent. Most of the infections are among students.

To slow transmission rates, state health officials are urging vaccination and mask use indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

9 new deaths, as new cases spike

Update: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4:45 p.m.

State health officials announced more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases today, Nov. 17, with 33% of them residents under 18 years old. Hospitalizations are also on the rise. The latest COVID numbers include:



9 new deaths: Belknap, Cheshire, Coos, Hillsborough (2), Rockingham (3), and Strafford counties

317 patients hospitalized

6,910 current cases

WDH sees unprecedented demand

Update: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 12:19 p.m.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover is seeing unprecedented demand, which it says is fueled by a variety of pandemic-related factors.

"Today we had 34 COVID+ inpatients (30 unvaccinated) — an all-time high," the hospital posted on its Facebook page last night. "We also had 8 COVID+ employees. Every Med/Surg area was beyond 100% capacity, with our Emergency Room above 130%."

The hospital is asking people to only come to the ER if they need acute care.

The Facebook post by Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Nov. 16, 2021.

Judge blocks tax cut rule in American Rescue Plan

Update: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 11:21 a.m.

A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Treasury from enforcing a provision of the American Rescue Plan that prohibited states from using the pandemic relief funds to offset new tax cuts.

U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler ruled Monday that Congress's exceeded its power under the Constitution in putting the so-called tax mandate on states.

Thirteen states had filed a lawsuit in federal court in Alabama challenging the provision of the pandemic relief package.

The American Rescue Plan steered $200 billion in relief funds to states but specified that states could not use it as a means to cut taxes and then use the federal relief dollars to offset the revenue reduction.

Most new infections in 11 months

Update: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4:01 p.m.

New Hampshire is reporting 774 new coronavirus cases, and has averaged 824 cases per day over the past week — which is the most since the second week of January.

The average daily case number represents a 22% increase from the previous seven-day period.

As new cases mount, so too are active case numbers and hospitalizations. The state knows of 6,344 current cases. Hospitalizations increased to 294, 34 more patients than reported Monday.

Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced, with three of the deaths occurring earlier this fall, but were only just confirmed to be related to the virus.

The deaths are residents from Coos, Grafton (2), Hillsborough, Merrimack (2), Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties. Three were younger than 60, while the remaining residents were 60 or older.

To date, New Hampshire has recorded 1,639 COVID-19 deaths.

8 new COVID-19 deaths

Update: Monday, Nov. 15, 5:59 p.m.

The state announced eight additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

The deaths are residents from Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack (2), Rockingham (3), and Strafford counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 600 are individuals under age 18.

Masks required for birthday tribute to Franklin Pierce

Update: Sunday, Nov. 14, 9:01 a.m.

Masks are required and guests will be asked to practice social distancing for the annual birthday tribute at the graveside of Franklin Pierce, the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president.

A wreath laying will commemorate Pierce's 217th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Old North Cemetery in Concord. The public is invited to attend.

The wreath is sent annually from the White House and commemorates the 14th president's date of birth and contributions serving in the country's highest office. Pierce was president from 1853 to 1857.

5 additional COVID deaths

Update: Saturday, Nov. 13, 8:47 p.m.

The state announced 1,007 new cases from Thursday, and it confirmed another 1,153 infections from earlier in the week.

Of the new cases, 667 are individuals under age 18.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 1,622.

The deaths were from Belknap, Hillsborough (2), Rockingham, and Strafford counties. The five were all older than 60, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 6,466 active infections statewide, and 255 current hospitalizations.

States challenge Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers

Update: Friday, Nov. 12, 8:12 a.m.

A coalition of 10 states has filed a lawsuit challenging a new rule by President Joe Biden's administration requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The suit filed Wednesday in a Missouri federal court follows similar ones filed by Republican-led states against Biden's vaccine requirements for federal contractors and businesses with more than 100 employees.

It contends the vaccine requirement issued by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid is unprecedented, unreasonably broad and infringes on states' rights. Biden's administration has said its rules supersede state policies and are necessary. Joining the lawsuit were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

NH to reopen fixed COVID vaccination sites

Update: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:11 p.m.

As booster shots and vaccines for young kids continue to roll out across New Hampshire, state health officials announced plans to re-open fixed COVID-19 vaccination sites Wednesday. The state closed them down over the summer when demand for the vaccine dropped.

This time around, all the sites will be run by On-Site Medical Services, a New Hampshire based company, rather than the N.H. National Guard.

On-Site Medical Services did operate one of the initial sites earlier this year. On-Site will be using the same state-run scheduling system, VINI, for appointments at the new sites, says Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.

The first two sites, in Berlin and Plymouth, will be up and running in the next 3-4 weeks as On-Site hires staff, with several more locations expected to follow.

While Gov. Chris Sununu has stressed the state’s ability to set up fixed vaccination sites, in recent months he has reiterated that he did not expect a need for them. Additional sites could help reduce wait times at pharmacies, some of which are booking weeks in advance for pediatric vaccines and boosters.

4 deaths, 801 new cases

Update: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4:06 p.m.

The state announced 801 new coronavirus cases and four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Of the 801 new cases, 736 are from Tuesday, and 217 of them are individuals under 18 years old.

N.H. epidemiologists: Keep our COVID restrictions and prevention strategies in place

The deceased are from Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties; all but one was 60 or older, according to health officials. Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has recorded 1,617 COVID-19 deaths and 142,469 positive cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 244 patients hospitalized and 5,455 active cases statewide.

9 more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4:10 p.m.

Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were announced today.

One of the residents was younger than 60, the remaining were 60 or older. They spanned eight of 10 counties: Belknap, Carroll, Coos (2), Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford.

The Department of Health and Human Services also announced five additional deaths — newly confirmed — that occurred more than two weeks ago: two from Hillsborough County, and one each from Coos, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties.

The state reported 363 new coronavirus cases from Nov. 8, and 27 from previous days. Ninety-three of the individuals were under 18 years old.

There are currently 5,029 active infections statewide, and 218 patients hospitalized with the virus.

N.H. sees 2 new deaths, increase in new cases

Update: Monday, Nov. 8, 4:06 p.m.

State health officials today announced 2,070 new coronavirus cases, with 1,921 of the infections reported from Friday to Sunday. Of the new cases, 551, or about 27%, were individuals under 18 years old.

Corresponding with the increase in reported cases, the state says it knows of 5,164 active infections statewide.

There are 212 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Nov. 8: a woman from Belknap County, and a man from Rockingham County, both 60 or older.

11 more COVID deaths

Update: Thursday, Nov. 4, 4:44 p.m.

State health officials announced 11 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

There are 635 new cases to report from Wednesday, and 126 additional ones from Monday and Tuesday. Of the new cases, 213 are individuals under 18 years old.

Active infections increased from 4,089 Wednesday to 4,561 Thursday, while 194 patients are hospitalized.

New COVID-19 clusters continue to emerge in schools

Updated: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6:02 p.m.

The number of clusters of COVID-19 in New Hampshire schools has increased by 28 percent in the last two weeks.

According to state health officials, there have been 181 clusters identified in schools since September 2021. There is an average of 9.5 infections per cluster, and the vast majority of those infections are among students. In New Hampshire and New England, about a quarter of new COVID infections are among people under 18.

Pfizer says its newly approved vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. But the arrival of vaccines for elementary school children won’t end schools’ vigilant approach to the virus.

In a call with school nurses and leaders on Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said school nurses should continue to send students with new, unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 home to get a COVID test, even if that student is vaccinated. This approach, while following public health guidance, causes disruptions to students’ academics and parents’ work schedules.

On Wednesday, state health officials also announced their plan to partner with the CDC Foundation to bring 80 school liaisons to the state to help school nurses manage COVID-19. The liaisons would work with local health departments and schools, “support compliance with COVID 19 guidance,” and provide information to schools about COVID-related resources.

The Foundation is already recruiting job applicants , but the program is still awaiting approval from the Executive Council before moving forward.

N.H. will be initially unable to track the rate of COVID vaccination in young kids

Updated: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 5:37 p.m.

As New Hampshire children aged 5 through 11 begin getting COVID-19 vaccines, the state will not initially be able to accurately track the rate of vaccination.

Instead, the state will have to rely on information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to technical and legal complications, the state of New Hampshire cannot currently import vaccination data from pharmacies — which are expected to be one of the largest vaccine providers for kids — into its vaccine registry system, the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

The issue has been ongoing since New Hampshire’s state of emergency ended in June, which has made it impossible for the state to accurately track its own COVID-19 vaccination rate.

As funding for efforts to improve the immunization information system remains in limbo , it is unclear when the issue will be resolved. State officials say it could take months.

New Hampshire will be able to track some doses administered to children from other providers, like school-based clinics and local hospitals.

Schools, which Gov. Chris Sununu says cannot ask students for COVID-19 vaccination status, may be stuck with limited data about vaccination rates in their communities and buildings.

Depending on how the CDC breaks down vaccinations by age group going forward, it may be possible to extrapolate rates of administration to kids in New Hampshire statewide, and by county.

Hospitalizations remain high, NH sees 4 more deaths

Update: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 3:31 p.m.

Four additional residents have died from COVID-19, Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, announced at a news conference today in Concord. He said two of the deaths are associated with a long-term care facility.

Chan said there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days — New Hampshire's overall COVID-19 death toll is 1,572.

He said hospitalizations continue to be high — currently, the state has 190 patients with the virus.

The state has been averaging 500-600 new cases per day, and some days the new infection count has surpassed 600. There were 341 new cases reported Tuesday, and Chan said that number could rise, as new cases are logged by the state.

The state is preparing for child vaccinations for those in the 5-11 age group. Dr. Chan said the vaccinations could be available for those children in the next week or two; he asked parents and guardians for patience.

Chan said the timeline depends partly on CDC recommendations expected after a meeting of CDC advisors on Tuesday.

The FDA approved emergency use of a smaller dosage of the

vaccine for children on Oct 29. Dr. Chan and Governor Sununu say vaccinating children is essential to controlling the pandemic, and lessening the severity of a winter surge.

Chan said there have been no COVID deaths among children in New Hampshire, but he said there are 790 recorded nationwide.

3 deaths, 2,332 new infections

Update: Monday, Nov. 1, 5:11 p.m.

State health officials announced 2,332 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 1 — 1,682 of them are from Friday to Sunday, and 650 cases are newly confirmed from the previous week, owing to a backlog of cases data that was not processed last week.

The state says the delay in processing was due to an issue in the system providers used to submit case data.

Three more residents have died from COVID-19. The state says the three deaths are from Hillsbrough, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties; all 60 or older.

There are 3,948 current cases statewide, and 193 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

Update: Monday, Nov. 1, 1:05 p.m.

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted. But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they're required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants.

Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place. What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic.

The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer mask requirements outdoors.

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

Update: Monday, Nov. 1, 1:02 p.m.

Nineteen states are now suing to block President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. One suit filed in Missouri on Friday includes that state as well as Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska,

N.H. joins lawsuit against the federal government over contractor vaccine mandate

New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. A second suit filed in Georgia also includes Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. Texas sued individually on Friday, while Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday.

The lawsuits argue that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the coronavirus vaccine. Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic.

NH reports 2,140 new cases, part of backlog

Update: Friday, Oct. 30, 3:54 p.m.

The state continues to work on a backlog of new coronavirus cases, due to an issue with the system health care providers use to report new infections and related data.

There were 588 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 28 — part of 2,140 new cases announced Friday, covering the period of Oct. 18 to date. Additional updates from previous days are expected, as the state is averaging 500-550 new cases per day.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were announced: two men from Strafford and Sullivan counties, both older than 60.

State health officials report 191 patients hospitalized with the virus.

New Hampshire's COVID-19 vaccine data hasn’t been accurate for months, officials say

Updated: 1:53 p.m., Oct. 29

New Hampshire health officials say they are currently unable to accurately measure either the state’s current COVID-19 vaccination rate or new cases of the virus, two of the most important data points in the fight against the pandemic.

New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccine data has not been exact for months, due to what officials describe as technical challenges in the state’s immunization information system.

New Hampshire’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette explained on Oct. 27 that the problem began back in the summer when the state lost the ability to migrate data about new vaccinations from pharmacies, which provide a large portion of the state’s COVID-19 vaccinations.

Over the summer, the gap in vaccinations as reported by the state and the CDC grew to a discrepancy of more than 200,000 first doses. The state health department’s data is currently showing 60 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while the CDC puts that same figure at 75 percent.

NHPR reported on the gap during the summer, but at the time, the state did not respond to multiple requests about what was driving the disparity.

Shibinette said until the issue is fixed, the CDC data is a more accurate measure of vaccination in the state. She said funding to fix the issue and improve the state's immunization system was in a $27 million contract that was rejected by the state’s Republican-majority Executive Council earlier this month.

Another key measure of the impact of COVID-19 in the state is also not currently reliable. New Hampshire’s tracking system for new daily COVID cases also stopped working in late October, and as staff continues to sort through a backlog of data, case numbers on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard report state data are inaccurate, health officials say. Daily updates do include accurate numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths but are still missing case counts.

While new daily infections may appear to be falling, health officials say that’s actually not the case; they estimate the state continues to see over 500 daily new cases of the virus, where things have stood for the past month.

A spokesperson for the state health department says they expect to report complete, accurate case data next week.

N.H. playing catchup on booster shots

Update: Friday, Oct. 29, 9:01 a.m.

Around 12,000 Granite Staters have gotten a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s only 1.5% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. Compared to the rest of the country, New Hampshire has the lowest rate of booster dose administration as a share of its fully vaccinated population, according to CDC data.

States leading the country, including Alaska and Vermont, have gotten boosters to around 11% of their fully vaccinated population.

North Country seeing surge

Update: Friday, Oct. 29, 8:21 a.m.

As Coos County continues to battle some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state, the stress of the surge is starting to recede in the Berlin and Gorham area.

Local officials say cases in Berlin and Gorham schools, as well as the region's hospital, have been on the decline.

The two communities implemented mask mandates at the start of this week. But, the surge in cases and stress on the health system has shifted further north in Coos, to the Colebrook area.

A spokesperson for Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, says they have already received one patient transferred from Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.

7 deaths, 204 hospitalizations

Update: Thursday, Oct. 28, 4:54 p.m.

Seven additional residents have died from COVID-19.

State health officials on Thursday said the deceased are three men from Hillsborough County, two men from Rockingham County, a woman from Grafton County, and a female from Coos County — the only one of the seven who was younger than 60.

The state is continuing to work on a backlog of new cases since Saturday, owing to an issue with a surveillance system that health care providers were using to submit data.

The Department of Health and Human Services did say that the state is averaging 500-550 new cases per day.

There are 204 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,563 people in New Hampshire have died from COVID-19, according to DHHS.

Council approves vaccine funding with less money, drama

(AP) New Hampshire's Executive Council has approved using federal funds to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts in a vote that involved much less drama and money than previous requests.

Two weeks ago, nine vaccine mandate opponents were arrested as the Republican-led council turned down $27 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Wednesday's meeting was quiet when the the council unanimously voted to use $4.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The funds will help community health centers and regional public health networks set up school-based and community vaccination clinics.

11 new deaths, 207 hospitalizations

Update: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 3:29 p.m.

With coronavirus cases rising statewide, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire health officials will resume a weekly COVID-19 update.

The latest news conference Wednesday showcased rising numbers, including new infections and hospitalizations.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, announced 11 new COVID-19 deaths. Four of those are from today, and seven were identified Tuesday.

The state continues to see high hospitalizations and new cases. The state is seeing 500-550 new cases a day on average, with a testing positivity rate of 6 percent. There are 207 patients hospitalized with the virus, as of Wednesday.

Chan said state health officials are looking forward to being able to vaccinate children 5-11, when the FDA finalizes that approval.

Sununu says some vaccination appointments for children in that age group could be available as soon as next week.

New Hampshire's vaccination website also now has a map of vaccination sites for children 5-11, with pharmacy sites.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Dep. of Health and Human Services, announced the closure of three outbreaks and confirmed seven new outbreaks — including one at the N.H. State Prison for Men — bringing the state's total institutional outbreaks to 16.

DHHS: New case data inaccessible

Update: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7:48 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services did not issue an update with the latest COVID numbers on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

In a statement, DHHS said it was "due to an issue with the surveillance system healthcare providers use to notify DHHS of new cases of COVID-19. The issue has been resolved and today’s data will be issued tomorrow in the DHHS COVID-19 Update. Cases submitted between October 23-25 are still inaccessible."

The state will provide an update on the backlog when it becomes available.

2 northern NH communities issue temporary mask mandates

Update: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10:21 a.m.

Two northern New Hampshire communities have issued temporary mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Coos County.

The Berlin City Council and the Gorham Board of Selectmen met on Monday night. WMUR-TV reports the Berlin City Council brought back an indoor mask mandate for at least 30 days.

In Gorham, the board decided on an indoor mask mandate for two weeks, with plans to review it at the next meeting on Nov. 8.

Health officials in Coos County asked for the mandates. The test positivity rate in the county is at 14.8%, among the highest in New England.

Health officials criticize rejection of vaccine funding

Update: Monday, Oct. 25, 2:19 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials say rejecting federal funding for vaccine outreach and other programs will further strain the state's hospitals and delay the COVID-19 vaccines to children.

The Republican-led Executive Council recently rejected $27 million in federal vaccination funding.

A legislative committee later approved accepting $4.7 million. Executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society Jim Potter says pediatricians "desperately need" the money to begin vaccinating children. He and others spoke at a news conference on Monday along with the state's all-Democratic Congressional delegation.

Dartmouth College requires remote employees to be vaccinated

Updated: Monday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m.

Dartmouth College is requiring employees working remotely to be vaccinated.

The Valley News reports that the college expanded its vaccine mandate. It already required that employees who access Dartmouth facilities be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption.

All Dartmouth employees, including those who have been approved for fully remote work, must submit proof of vaccination or be approved for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.

4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Friday, Oct. 22, 4:06 p.m.

There are four new COVID-19 deaths to report tonight, bringing the state's overall virus-related death count to 1,543.

State health officials said the four deceased were a man from Rockingham County, two women from Strafford County, and a male from Strafford County — the only one of the four who was under 60 years old.

Current hospitalizations are rising: There are 218 patients now hospitalized with the virus — about a dozen more from the previous day.

Active infections number 4,684, and the state reported 418 new cases from Thursday, with another 115 cases identified from over the past week.

UNH will require all employees to be vaccinated

Update: Friday, Oct. 22, 3:15 p.m.

The University of New Hampshire says all employees on the Durham campus, including students who work for the school, will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines by Dec. 8.

UNH president James Dean says UNH is a recipient of federal grant money, which means it falls under the Biden Administration's requirement that all federal contractors be vaccinated.

In a note to students and faculty, Dean said there is only a relatively small number of people who aren't already vaccinated on campus.

NH mayoral candidate dies from COVID

Update: Friday, Oct. 22, 3:21 p.m.

A mayoral candidate in the city of Berlin, New Hampshire, has died of a COVID 19-related illness.

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Haynes died on Wednesday at Concord Hospital. Haynes had been in the hospital for over 20 days, with much of that time in the intensive care unit.

His daughter said he had developed COVID-19-related pneumonia. She declined to comment on whether he had been vaccinated.

Haynes was pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Berlin since 2014. He was part of a group called Berlin Prosperity that was running for local offices. The group's platform emphasized growth in the city's schools and businesses, and historic preservation.

Hospitals announce vax mandate for workers

Update: Friday, Oct. 22, 8:07 a.m.

Some of southern New Hampshire’s largest Health Care providers — including SolutionHealth, the parent company of Elliot and Southern New Hampshire Health — have officially announced a vaccine mandate for employees.

The announcement is a bit of a “sooner rather than later” decision, with a federal mandate for all health care providers who accept Medicaid and Medicare funding still awaiting final details.

Some of the state's other health providers, like Dartmouth Hitchcock Health and North Country Healthcare, have already implemented mandates.

Sununu asks legislative panel to OK funds

Friday, Oct. 22, 8:21 a.m.

Governor Chris Sununu is asking the legislature's fiscal committee to accept almost $5 million in federal money Friday.

As NHPR's Josh Rogers reports the money amounts to the Sununu administration's first crack at replacing the $27 million dollars in COVID vaccine aid rejected last week by the GOP-controlled executive council. Read more.

Coos County Family Health Services will see more patients via telehealth due to North Country surge

Updated: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 5:01 p.m.

As Coos County battles a surge of COVID-19 cases, Coos County Family Health Services will pivot to telehealth. The facility serves over 12,000 of the region's residents, for everything from routine checkups to support for victims of domestic violence.

Over the summer, only around 5 percent of patients had been coming in virtually, but that figure started changing this week.

Ken Gordon, Coos County Family Health Services' CEO says the pivot to telehealth is expected to be temporary until COVID-19 case rates can come down.

But Gordon knows telehealth might not be an option for all patients, whether it’s lack of access to the technology, or the particular needs of the patient. For example, he says, some pregnant people might need care that can’t be provided virtually.

That’s why he says there’s no set target for how many patients should be seen virtually, and decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

He expects many children will be coming in person, so staff can catch them up on routine immunizations like measles or tetanus. That’s been a particular challenge across the state this year, with some children heading back to school behind on immunizations they need.

Gordon says this isn’t the organization's first pivot to telehealth during the pandemic, so all the hiccups of virtual waiting rooms and other technology glitches, can hopefully be avoided.

COVID-19 infections linked to clusters in New Hampshire schools increases over past two weeks

Updated: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 4:51 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 infections linked to clusters in New Hampshire schools nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 141 COVID clusters recorded in K-12 school this academic year. There are 1,400 individual cases associated with those clusters, mostly among students. The cluster averaged about 10 infections.

In a presentation to school leaders and school nurses on Wednesday, the state's top health officials noted that local COVID cases are continuing to increase in New Hampshire, despite a national downward trend. So far, the state hasn't documented any COVID deaths among people under age 18.

In keeping with state health guidance, many schools are requiring students with COVID symptoms to leave school until they get a negative test. This has led to backlogs at doctors' offices and urgent care centers. The state says ClearChoiceMD testing locations are now open seven days a week in Manchester, Claremont, Newington and Nashua to increase test availability. No appointment is required.

Gorham Walmart closes due to COVID-19 cases among staff

Updated: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 4:34 p.m.

The Walmart in Gorham won’t be open until Oct. 21 after it closed early on Tuesday, Oct. 19, following a rise in cases among staff.

The announcement comes as Coos County battles high rates of COVID-19 transmission and a COVID-19 surge that has left the local hospital overwhelmed.

While no inside services will be available at Walmart, the pharmacy is open for curbside pickup. The closure will allow for the building to be cleaned and restocked.

Walmart does have a staff vaccine mandate, but it only applies to office and managerial staff, not to frontline workers.

The Berlin Marketplace and Dollar General remain open as options for grocery shopping during the closure.

Judge dismisses request to stop NH school mask mandates

Update: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11:56 a.m

A judge dismissed a request to stop enforcing a mask-wearing policy at a number of school districts in New Hampshire’s Rockingham County.

Parents of children in the districts alleged in a lawsuit filed in August that wearing masks causes their children to have difficulty breathing, develop facial acne and rashes, suffer anxiety and experience headaches.

The parents challenged the legality of mask mandates on the grounds that they violate a state law prohibiting the use of “dangerous restraint techniques” in schools; that the school districts lack the authority to issue mask mandates and that the state Health Department’s authority under regulations concerning communicable diseases conflicts with the mandates.

Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling ruled on Saturday that the plaintiffs haven’t established a likelihood of success on their arguments.

The parents sued school districts in Exeter, Brentwood, Kensington, and Stratham.

N.H. reports additional 8 deaths

Update: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6:01 p.m.

The state announced eight additional deaths from COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,532 since the pandemic began.

Two of the newly announced deaths were from August and September, and had been pending investigation.

Health officials also announced 377 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, 198 people are hospitalized in New Hampshire due to complications from coronavirus. That number is an uptick — an increase of two patients from Monday's bed count.

4 more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Monday, Oct. 18, 7:01 p.m.

The state announced 325 new COVID-19 test results today, along with more than 1200 new cases from earlier in the weekend.

There are currently 4,430 people with COVID in New Hampshire.

There are 178 people hospitalized with the virus — that's an increase from recent weeks.

The state also announced four more people have died of the disease, two of whom were younger than 60 years old.

Groups ask for remote public access to Legislature in 2022

Update: Monday, Oct. 18, 6:31 p.m.

Health providers and advocacy organizations in New Hampshire are asking legislative leaders to once again allow remote public access to the Legislature during the upcoming 2022 session.

The 25 organizations sent letters Monday to House Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse.

They raised concerns about the risk of testifying in person at legislative committee hearings, meetings and sessions. The groups said the last legislative session showed videoconferencing provided safe and secure access to proceedings. Messages seeking comment were sent to Packard and Morse.

Hassan: send COVID-19 test supplies to areas with most need

Update: Monday, Oct. 18, 3:01 pm

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says she's hearing from New Hampshire residents who have been unable to access timely COVID-19 testing, so she's encouraging the Biden administration to ensure that testing supplies are going to areas with the highest need.

Hassan said in a letter to Health Secretary Xavier Becerra that one family waited for nearly two weeks to get their daughter's test results back, so she had to stay home from school the entire time.

She said another parent visited six different pharmacies in search of an at-home COVID-19 antigen test.

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about kids and COVID in New Hampshire.

Updated 4:02 p.m., Oct. 15

NHPR spoke to Dr. Sharon Vuppula, a pediatric hospitalist and infectious disease specialist at St. Joseph Hospital, about the current state of the pandemic in New Hampshire and how it's impacting kids.

Here's some of what she told us. Find the rest here.

Why are we seeing more cases among children in New Hampshire?

Several reasons. There are high vaccination rates among older populations, so cases aren't occurring in older adults as much as they were before vaccines were widely available.

The highly transmissible delta variant is also playing a part. It's far more contagious than earlier strains of the virus and therefore can be passed more easily, especially among unvaccinated individuals which, at this point, are all children under the age of 12.

Children are also largely back to in-person learning. Cases among children were low when they were learning remotely, but it's easier for COVID-19 to spread in a classroom setting.

Why are case numbers remaining steady in New Hampshire as they slow down around the rest of the country?

The delta variant is partially to blame. The variant reached New Hampshire later than it did other states, like those in the Midwest and the South, so New Hampshire is seeing a later peak and later downturn in cases than other states that already saw spikes due to delta.

Executive Council rejects $27 million federal funding for COVID-19 vaccination efforts, passes other measures for mobile vaccination

Update: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3:18 p.m.

The contracts that sparked disruptive protests that shut down an executive council meeting two weeks ago were voted down at today’s Executive Council meeting.

The scope of the two contracts included $27 million in federal funding that would have created 13 state health department positions for immunization work. The positions included vaccine outreach, assistance for health care providers navigating the logistics of vaccines and support for data entry on the state’s immunization information system.

Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, was the only councilor to vote in favor of the funding.

The vote followed a period of intense questioning of Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibenette, an angry back and forth between Gov. Chris Sununu and several councilors and a long statement from Councilor Janet Stevens hailing the importance of vaccine equity and combating disinformation, meant to preface her “no” vote.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the “vote showed a reckless disregard for the lives we are losing while they turn away the tools our state needs to fight and win this battle against COVID,” in a statement issued after the vote.

-Alli Fam, NHPR

2 additional deaths, 1,536 new cases reported

Update: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:45 a.m.

State health officials on Monday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,399 new cases from Friday to Sunday.

There were also 137 newly identified cases from last week, in the latest public health update.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday night that a female from Belknap County and a male from Coos County had died from COVID-19; both were older than 60.

There are 3,941 active infections and 142 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

Update: Monday, Oct. 11, 9:01 a.m.

Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks.

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug's safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision. All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.

Active cases increase to 4,109

Update: Friday, Oct. 8, 3:41 p.m.

The number of active COVID-19 infections in New Hampshire increased by around 100 to 4,109 on Friday.

State health officials also reported 568 new cases from Thursday, along with 53 new ones confirmed from earlier in the week.

No new deaths were announced.

There are 130 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Of the new cases, 189 are individuals under 18 years old.

Sununu says AG memo underscores NH sovereignty

Update: Friday, Oct. 8, 12:16 p.m.

Governor Sununu sought a legal opinion of New Hampshire's Attorney General to further his point that the state's sovereighty remains unaffected if the state accepts federal funds to support vaccination efforts. READ THE MEMO

"I appreciate that the Attorney General has been very clear in his determination that these contracts do not bind New Hampshire state government to any sweeping federal mandates, ensuring our state's sovereignty in how we manage the COVID pandemic," Sununu said in a statement.

The legal opinion of AG John Formella, who previously served as legal counsel to the governor, comes a week after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted an Executive Council meeting, which led to its postponement, over federal funds for vaccination.

Excerpt of AG John Formella's memo on Oct. 8, 2021

N.H. sees 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:11 p.m.

The state reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, with three of the four being younger than 60 years old.

The deceased were residents of Belknap, Coos, Rockingham and Sullivan counties.

Here's everything you need to know about getting a COVID test in N.H.

There were 528 new cases announced for Wednesday, and another 97 confirmed for the two previous days. Of the new cases, 198 people are under 18 years old.

There are currently 130 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 3,966 active cases statewide.

State identifies nearly 100 COVID clusters tied to N.H. schools

3 new deaths, 3,600 current cases statewide

Update: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 5:27 p.m.

State health officials announced three more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, one of whom was younger than 60.

New Hampshire also reported 486 new coronavirus cases, with 86 from over last weekend.

Of the new cases, 149 are under 18 years old.

There are 3,600 active infections and 132 current hospitalizations.

After an investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed that two deaths — one from September, and one from February — were related to COVID-19.

4 new deaths, 1,200 new infections

Update: Oct. 4, 6:01 p.m.

Four additional Granite Staters have died from COVID-19.

The fatalities were announced Monday, along with 1,200 new coronavirus cases from Friday to Sunday. Another 91 cases were confirmed from earlier last week.

There are 3,502 active infections statewide and 141 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The COVID death toll in New Hampshire is currently 1,485.

Treasury to shift rental assistance to places with demand

Update: Oct. 4, 4:43 p.m.

(AP) The Treasury Department has announced plans to start reallocating rental assistance money in a bid to get more cash into the hands of families facing eviction.

The details released Monday follows the slow pace of distribution in many parts of the country.

A little more than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance reached tenants in August, compared with 11% a month earlier.

Grantees that have struggled to get money out will have to submit plans by November 15 showing they will speed up distribution or face losing the money.

— Michael Casey, Associated Press

Court dismisses challenge to NH's vaccine equity plan

Update: Oct. 4, 4:01 p.m.

A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit from a man who alleged that New Hampshire's vaccine distribution plan discriminated against residents on the basis of race.

Before he obtained a vaccine appointment, 55-year-old James Pietrangelo, who is white, sued Gov. Chris Sununu and state health officials in February to challenge New Hampshire's vaccine equity plan.

Up to 10% of the vaccine supply was allocated for "vulnerable populations in areas at risk of disproportionate impact from COVID-19," including people identifying as a racial or ethnic minority.

A judge ruled against him, and he appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. The court ruled on Friday that his claims are moot.

— Associated Press

Hospitalizations tick up

Update: Oct. 1, 4:20 p.m.

State health officials tonight are reporting 150 hospitalizations, an increase of five patients with the virus since Thursday.

No new deaths were announced.

There are 421 new coronavirus cases, with an additional 114 cases confirmed from earlier in the week.

There are 3,830 active infections statewide.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 149 are under 18 years old.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows the 20-29 age group has had the most number of confirmed infections over the course of the pandemic. Here's a graph from the dashboard, as of Oct. 1, 2021.

NH.gov / COVID cases by age group, as of Oct. 1, 2021

— NHPR Staff

Grocery store workers, people in homeless shelters are among those eligible for booster shots

Updated: Oct. 1, 12:31 p.m.

Top New Hampshire health officials held a webinar with healthcare providers Thursday around booster shots. One focus of the call was the role providers should play in determining eligibility.

Among the four groups who can now get a booster, are people who were vaccinated at least six months ago with the Pfizer vaccine, and are at an increased risk of being exposed to and transmitting the virus, based on their jobs or where they live.

Grocery store workers, or people who are residing in homeless shelters, for example, fall into this category.

As officials explained, this group may get a booster if they want but their case for boosters is stronger for those 65 and older who are at greater risk of a severe COVID-19 case.

Officials were also clear that the decision to give the Pfizer booster based on occupation or residential setting is not something that’s up to a pharmacy or other vaccine provider to determine. Rather they said, it’s up to the individual who can self attest that they are at higher risk, and feel they would benefit from the booster.

-Alli Fam, NHPR

N.H. reports 3,845 active infections

Update: Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire is reporting 3,845 active infections statewide, as well as 438 new cases of coronavirus.

The numbers released Thursday include 144 current hospitalizations and two additional deaths.

Health officials announced the women, both 60 or older, were residents of Merrimack and Strafford counties.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,481 COVID-19 deaths, and the state has confirmed 120,268 positive cases.

— NHPR Staff

2 more COVID deaths, 443 new cases

Update: Sept. 29, 4:31 p.m.

The state reported 443 new coronavirus cases today, as well as 169 additional cases confirmed since Saturday.

There are 3,648 active infections, and 146 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Two additional deaths were announced Sept. 29: a male resident of Rockingham County, who was younger than 60, and a female from Hillsborough County, who was older than 60.

To date, 1,479 people in New Hampshire have died from COVID-19, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist.

— NHPR Staff

Additional death confirmed

Update: Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

State health officials have announced an additional COVID-19 death, which occurred three weeks ago. A woman from Carroll County, who was in the 30-39 age group, died from the virus the week of Sept. 6.

To date, 1,477 people in New Hampshire have died from the coronavirus.

The state reported 362 new cases on Tuesday, Sept. 28,and 3,433 active infections statewide.

— NHPR Staff

N.H. nursing homes working with local pharmacies for Pfizer booster shot clinics

Update: 4:55 p.m.

N.H. nursing homes are working to coordinate on-site Pfizer booster clinics for eligible residents and staff, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the booster for certain populations late last week.

These on-site clinics will get the vaccines in a different way than earlier in the vaccine rollout when facilities accessed their shots through a federal pharmacy partnership program.

While nursing homes are still working with pharmacy partners, many are now using local pharmacies for the clinics rather than the federal program. These facilities often meet nursing home’s needs for other services, like flu shots.

Some are also planning to have their own staff administer the vaccine to residents, rather than pharmacy staff. Dee Brown, the administrator of Mountain View Community, a county nursing home in Ossipee, says while the details aren’t finalized yet, having staff administering the vaccine could help residents feel more comfortable getting a booster.

Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, says working with local pharmacies will be more efficient than the federal pharmacy partnership was over the winter, when some facilities were waiting weeks to get clinics scheduled. He also said supply is no longer a constraint as it was during the early stages of the vaccine rollout.

— Alli Fam, NHPR

Judge rejects suit contesting end to pandemic jobless benefits

Update: Sept. 28, 8:31 a.m.

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over the early end to unemployment benefits providing during the pandemic.

NHPR's Todd Bookman has the story here.

In her ruling, Hillsborough County Superior Court Justice Jacalyn Colburn wrote the plaintiffs' arguments were based in part on flawed interpretation of the law. READ MORE

Four new COVID-19 deaths in N.H.

Update: Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m.

Four more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to state health officials. Three of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been almost 1,500 deaths attributed to COVID in the state since the pandemic began.

Active cases and hospitalizations dropped in the state over the weekend. State health officials reported about 3,595 active infections, and 143 hospitalizations on Monday.

— Staff, Wire Report

U.S. has enough COVID vaccines for boosters, kids' shots

Update: Sept. 27, 11:52 a.m.

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they're confident there will be enough for every American who qualifies.

A spike in demand is expected after the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention endorsed boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older. The CDC said younger people at higher risk from the coronavirus because of health conditions or their jobs would also qualify.

Meanwhile, more than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated. That despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts and pleas from exhausted health care workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.

— Associated Press

Granite Staters Begin Lining Up For Vaccine Booster Shots

Update: Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m.

This past weekend was the first chance for thousands of Granite Staters to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Heading into a Concord CVS, Kathy Rothwell of Hopkinton said she was happy to be getting a booster, but she was focused less on her own protection from COVID that of others.

"I'm getting it more for my grandchildren, who are not eligible, in case I inadvertently give it to them,” Rothwell said.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering the booster shots at locations nationwide free of charge. Under new CDC guidance issued Friday, anyone over 65 who completed their primary series of Pfizer vaccines six months ago is eligible for a booster. Anyone over 18 with underlying medical conditions or who faces increased risks due to their job, or who lives in an institutional setting, is also eligible.

People seeking an appointment at CVS should schedule an appointment online; Walgreen's is accepting reservations for booster online or by phone.

The CDC has yet to approve boosters for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

-Josh Rogers, NHPR

33% of new cases are those under 18 years old

Update: Sept. 24, 5:20 p.m.

The state announced 740 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 243 of the new infections coming from individuals under 18 years old.

There were three additional deaths to report, all younger than 60, from Belknap, Cheshire, and Strafford counties.

Current hospitalizations are 147, and there are 3,852 active infections.

— NHPR Staff

NHHA applauds CDC booster call

Update: Sept. 24, 4:40 pm

The association representing many of New Hampshire's long-term care facilities is cheering new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers.

In a statement issued Friday, New Hampshire Healthcare Association President Brendan Williams said essential workers have been treated as expendable during the pandemic... and he praised the CDC's decision for recognizing the value of those workers' lives.

In a statement issued Friday morning, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said 6-month Pfizer boosters should be given to people over age 65, residents of long-term care settings and people age 50-64 with underlying health conditions.

She also said adults under age 50, or those increased risk for COVID due to their job or presence in an institutional setting, MAY also elect to take a 6-month Pfizer booster shot, based on their individual circumstances.

— Casey McDermott, NHPR

3 new deaths in N.H. as active cases swell

Update: Sept. 23, 5:11 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Three new deaths related to the coronavirus were also confirmed, one each in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

Currently, 142 patients are hospitalized with the virus and there are roughly 4,000 active infections statewide.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also announced rapid test results from previous days that had yet to be reported, as the system did not process antigen data accurately between Sept. 15 and Sept. 20. As a result, the state reported 381 new cases over that six-day period.

— NHPR Staff

COVID Outbreak At Bedford High School Prompts New Mask Policy

Update: Sept. 22, 4:34 p.m.

COVID outbreaks among students have caused some New Hampshire schools to start requiring masks indoors, in spite of parent pushback.

As of Wednesday, Bedford High School, which was mask-optional, is now requiring masks because of 32 active cases of COVID-19.

Bedford Superintendent Mike Fournier says COVID issues are taking up 90 percent of his time this year. "How do we communicate data to parents, how do we interpret that data to parents, how do we respond to constituents who have questions," he asks. "All we do every single day is customer service with people who want masks and people who don't want masks."

Fournier says that so far, only two students in the high school have been sent home because of refusing to follow the new mask policy. He says it is within the district's right to keep those students home. "If a student elects to stay home because they refuse to comply with policy, we are still providing 5 days a week instruction; they are just choosing not to participate. So eventually they would be considered truant."

Bedford High's mask mandate will be in place for the next two weeks.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Five Things To Know About The Pandemic In N.H. Right Now, According To State Epidemiologists Dr. Chan And Dr. Talbot

Update: Sept. 22, 4:11 p.m.

State epidemiologists Dr. Benjamin Chan and Dr. Elizabeth Talbot spoke to NHPR's Morning Edition team in a lengthy interview. Here are the main takeaways. Find the whole conversation here.



Dr. Chan says of the 600 or so individuals who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since January, 35 of those people were fully vaccinated. The state does not receive detailed data on the vaccination status from individuals who are hospitalized, but they do receive aggregate data.

Dr. Talbot says as more data becomes available on COVID vaccines, it shows that they are both safe and the most effective way to prevent transmission and serious illness from the virus.

Dr. Chan says public health officials don’t have the authority to require face coverings in schools. But they will continue to strongly recommend students and staff wear masks.

Dr. Talbot says the state is much better prepared and more equipped to handle a potential winter surge this year.

Dr. Talbot says she thinks we’ll see approval for the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old very soon.

-Mary McIntyre, NHPR News

New Hampshire sees another 4 COVID deaths

Update: Sept. 21, 4:15 p.m.

The state announced four additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in New Hampshire to 1,462.

The four deaths were from Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack and Rockingham counties — one of the deceased was under 60, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 211 new cases, with 51 of them individuals under 18 years old. There are 141 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 3,603 active infections, as of 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.

— NHPR Staff

11 Positive Cases of COVID-19 At Valley Street Jail

Update: Sept. 20, 4:02 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, known as Valley Street Jail, is testing unvaccinated inmates on Monday and Tuesday after 11 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified there last week.

The Manchester jail's superintendent Willie Scurry says three units are in quarantine as a result of the positive cases.

Some jails and prisons in New Hampshire are still seeing occasional outbreaks of COVID-19 in spite of the majority of staff being vaccinated and masks being worn in certain settings.

Last January, the Valley Street Jail faced a major outbreak of COVID-19, which many believe could have been prevented had the jail followed public health guidelines.

According to Scurry, about 100 people incarcerated at Valley Street Jail were vaccinated in May. It's unclear whether the jail has provided the COVID vaccine more recently to inmates, but the jail says it plans to schedule another vaccination clinic soon.

This story is developing and we'll continue our coverage here.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Health commissioner targets lawmaker's misinformation

Update: Saturday, Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m.

The head of New Hampshire's health department on Friday says a Republican lawmaker is spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a meeting of the legislative fiscal committee, Rep. Ken Weyler of Kingston said he has heard from emergency room workers that 90% of those admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the opposite is true, that 90% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“That is incorrect," she responded, "and that is the problem we are having increasing our vaccination rate, is spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccine. WMUR first reported the Shibinette-Weyler exchange.

She told Weyler that his comments were misinformation that contributes to the state's difficulty in increasing its vaccination rate.

— Associated Press

U.S. Reps urge Canada border opening

Update: Saturday, Sept. 18, 9:01 a.m.

New Hampshire's two members of the U.S. House of Representatives are urging President Joe Biden to reopen the land border between Canada and the United States.

On Friday Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas sent a letter to the president urging him to allow the safe and responsible reopening of the land border between the two countries to vaccinated, non-essential Canadian travelers.

The border was closed to non-essential travel in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month Canada opened its land border to fully vaccinated Americans.

The U.S. order that keeps the border closed is set to expire on Monday. Previously the U.S. has extended the closure.

— Associated Press

5 new deaths in New Hampshire

Update: Sept. 17, 3:01 p.m.

State health officials announced five additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Two of the five, both residents of Hillsborough County, were under 60 years old. The other fatalities, all over 60, were from Belknap County, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties.

The latest public health update includes 122 patients hospitalized with the virus and 4,173 current cases in New Hampshire.

There were 388 new cases reported Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has recorded 1,457 COVID deaths and confirmed 114,322 positive cases of the coronavirus.

— NHPR Staff

Finding a COVID test in Concord N.H. proves tricky

Update: Sept. 17, 12:49 p.m.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would be increasing production for COVID-19 tests. But these days, actually getting an over-the-counter test in New Hampshire can still feel like a wild goose chase.

Of the three pharmacies on Loudon Road in Concord, only Walgreens had tests Thursday evening. Walmart and CVS were out.

Matthias Nevins bought two boxes, each with two rapid antigen tests. The four tests cost just under $50.

“I only need two for myself and my partner, but I figured I may as well get another box,” he said.

Nevins works in Weare. He tried searching closer to his job, calling around local pharmacies. But they were all sold out. The pharmacy staff mentioned he should come back on the day they got a new

shipment of tests. That's if he could make it there before those tests sold out, of course.

He'd only been able to find a test at the Concord Walgreens because the shipment had come earlier in the day.

He wanted to get the tests before visiting family in Vermont. Nevins says he’s fully vaccinated but just wanted to be extra cautious.

-Alli Fam, NHPR

New and current case counts on the rise

Update: Sept. 16, 3:45 p.m.

Active infections statewide increased again today and, at 4,030, these current case counts are the highest they've been since early February.

State health officials also report another increase in new cases: 614 new cases on Thursday, with 53 of those identified from Sept. 14.

Of the new cases, 172 are individuals under age 18.

There are 126 patients hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were announced.

— NHPR Staff

N.H. Health Officials Emphasize Asymptomatic COVID screening, Indoor Masking

Updated: September 15, 5:32 p.m.

New Hampshire's top health officials are stressing the importance of indoor masks, rapid testing, and asymptomatic COVID screening at schools, as COVID infections rise among young people.

“We recommend that all schools and childcare programs implement as many of the prevention strategies as possible to prevent in-school and childcare transmission, not only to protect the health of individuals and people in classrooms, but to keep kids in school,” Dr. Ben Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, told over a hundred staff of schools and daycare centers on Wednesday.

So far this academic year, the state has identified 25 clusters in K-12 schools involving 146 people. Dr. Chan said clusters range in size from three to 16 people.

“This is a remarkable number of clusters to occur in schools over a two-week period,” Dr. Chan said. “The majority of these are occurring in children.”

Dr. Chan says schools should implement universal mask policies before these clusters occur, but many school boards have chosen mask-optional policies .

When asked about these policies, Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edleblut have emphasized the importance of local and parental control in mask decisions.

Citing cases on school sports teams, Dr. Chan also recommended that all schools implement an asymptomatic COVID screening program at least among sports teams. The program is federally funded and free to schools, but not all districts are participating. Students would not be tested unless they received parental permission.

State health officials confirmed they are not conducting contact tracing for individual cases, though they still encourage schools to report known positive cases.

In a press conference today with Gov. Chris Sununu, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state is only getting involved during an outbreak or cluster.

“The clusters we know about, we are absolutely tracking,” she said. “We are giving assistance and having open communication channels with the school district but the reality is that testing is so broad now that there’s likely to be cases we know nothing about.”

The state’s school COVID dashboard does not reflect the number of COVID cases in schools, but health officials say they are working to update it.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

4 new deaths, 549 new case

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 3:10 p.m.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan announced four additional COVID-19 deaths today, with one of the fatalities associated with a long-term care facility.

New Hampshire continues to see an uptick in new infections. There were 549 new cases Wednesday, and the state's seven-day average is 400 new cases per day, Chan said.

There are 3,726 active infections and 130 hospitalizations.

Dr. Chan said low vaccination is continuing to affect community transmission of the coronavirus. To date, 1.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and 756,000 people have been fully vaccinated, he said.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, announced 13 institutional outbreaks on Wednesday. The federal prison in Berlin, Hillsborough County jail, and the Rockingham County nursing home are among the outbreaks.

The commissioner, Dr. Chan, and Governor Sununu held a news conference at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.

— Dan Tuohy

StubHub COVID-cancellation funds for 2,175 in N.H.

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 12:09 p.m.

Thousands of New Hampshire consumers will be entitled to full refunds from StubHub in a pandemic-related settlement.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that the Granite State joined nine other states and the District of Columbia in the settlement. At issue was the company’s refusal to pay refunds to consumers for concerts, sports events and other events that were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AG says StubHub stopped honoring its “FanProtect Guarantee” following the cancellation of events in March of 2020. After investigation, StubHub reversed its decision and notified customers they would get full refunds if they purchased their tickets prior to March 25, 2020 -- unless they preferred account credits.

Formella says this included 2,175 consumers in New Hampshire, or who had purchased a ticket for an event in New Hampshire. The AG says consumers who have not been contacted by StubHub, who believe they are entitled to a refund, can contact the company at (866) 788-2482 or call the AG’s office at (603) 271-3641.

— Dan Tuohy, NHPR

4 deaths, 422 new cases

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5:31 p.m.

Four additional Granite Staters have died from COVID-19.

The state says the four, all of whom were older than 60, were from Belknap, Carroll, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties.

The latest public health update shows 329 new cases — 195 from Sunday, and 227 from Monday.

There are 3,519 current cases statewide, and 141 patients are hospitalized with the virus.

State health officials announced that another COVID-19 death was recently confirmed, after further investigation, and the man from Strafford County died the week of June 7. He was in the 60-69 age group.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. Schools Turn To Updated Protocol As COVID Cases Emerge

N.H. reports 2 more deaths, increase in new cases

Update: Monday, Sept. 13, 7:01 p.m.

State health officials on Monday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,228 new infections.

The new cases represent 728 from Friday and 500 from Saturday — Sunday's numbers will be included in Tuesday's public health update, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases on Friday is the most reported in a day since January. Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

The new deaths were a female from Rockingham County, who was younger than 60, and a male from Strafford County, who was older than 60.

The number of active infections increased by about 300 from Friday to 3,437, while 154 patients are hospitalized with the virus.

— NHPR Staff

Biden requirement could affect up to 250K N.H. workers

Update: Friday, Sept. 10, 5:27 p.m.

President Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine requirement will affect all businesses with 100 or more employees.

Employees must either be vaccinated or get tested weekly. Roughly 250,000 Granite Staters work for private businesses with 100 or more employees, about 46 percent of the state’s total labor force, according to data from New Hampshire Employment Security.

There are 755 total firms in New Hampshire with 100 or more workers. Around 1 in 4 adults remain unvaccinated in New Hampshire, according to CDC data.

With the mandate so recently announced, some of the state's largest private largest employers, including Fidelity and Easter Seals New Hampshire, are still evaluating what it will mean for their businesses and employees.

— Alli Fam, NHPR

Families in lawsuits want to stop school mask policies

Update: Friday, Sept. 10, 2:01 p.m.

Dozens of families have challenged mask-wearing policies in New Hampshire school districts during the coronavirus pandemic, with two cases in court calling for injunctions to stop enforcing them.

A lawyer representing families in the Epping, Londonderry and Timberlane school districts argued at a hearing Friday that mask mandates violate the parents' rights to make health care and medical decisions for their children, and they are illegal restraints under a state law that limits the use of child restraint practices in school.

Attorneys for the school districts argued for the case to be dismissed, saying the districts have been following Department of Health and Human Services guidance, and that a mask mandate isn't a violation of the restraint law.

— Kathy McCormack, Associated Press

Many N.H. Hospitals Already At Or Near Capacity, as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise

Update: Sept. 10, 12:12 p.m.

Hospitals across the state are seeing high demand for emergency services,

Right now, most of the emergency room traffic is not COVID-19 related, but rather patients in need of more traditional emergency care. Some Granite Staters delayed care during the pandemic, which hospitals say could be a contributing factor.

Many of the state’s hospitals report being at or near capacity. They’re also juggling staffing shortages and the expectation that COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to keep rising.

With that in mind, Martha Wassell, director of infection prevention at Wentworth Douglass Hospital is urging patients who don’t need emergency care to seek treatment at other settings, like urgent care or primary care, and reserve trips to the emergency room for true emergencies.

Hospitals are making plans to handle an increase in patients as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. Some hospitals are also increasing their administration of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment with emergency use authorization for patients who are at risk of a COVID-19 hospitalization.

Governor Chris Sununu and N.H. Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette suggested New Hampshire “push therapeutics.” The message follows a one-day trip to Kentucky, billed as a chance to look at how the southeastern state is handling a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The two wrote “one of the single best tools hospitals had in Kentucky was the utilization of monoclonal antibodies,” in a recent op-ed published in Seacoastonline.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off COVID-19 and can help reduce the severity of COVID-19 cases.

Wassell says that Wentworth Douglass just finished its plan to roll out the service this week. She expects they’ll be treating 3-4 patients a day. The FDA says that the treatment is not a substitute for vaccination.

Wassell stresses a similar message. “Prevention is always better than cure.”

Currently, 140 Granite Staters are hospitalized with COVID-19, a number the state hasn't seen since the winter surge. From January 20 through September 1 of 2021, 95 percent of those hospitalized have been unvaccinated.

-Alli Fam, NHPR

N.H. announces 5 new COVID deaths

Update: Thursday, Sept. 9, 5:40 p.m.

State health officials announced five additional COVID-19 deaths and 522 new cases on Thursday.

The latest numbers show a continuing uptick: active infections are up to 3,079. Of the new cases, 130 are individuals under 18 years old.

The Department of Health and Human Services releases only limited identifiable information about COVID fatalities — which now total 1,436 since the pandemic's start.

The latest five deaths were four men over 60 years old and one male, who was under 60.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 140 patients are hospitalized with the virus.

— NHPR Staff

Hospital reports ER over 100% capacity

Update: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2:59 p.m.

One New Hampshire hospital says its emergency department has been at over 100% capacity this week because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover also says its resources are stretched because it is short-staffed and there's been an increase in other patients who had delayed getting medical help.

Stacy Savage, clinical director of emergency services, told Seacoastonline.com that health care workers are exhausted by the numbers of people they are seeing, but also exhausted emotionally, and mentally.

She says they are concerned about contracting the virus and they are concerned for their families and their patients.

- Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire hospital said its emergency department has been at over 100% capacity this week because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover also said its resources are stretched because it's short-staffed and there's been an increase in other patients who had delayed getting medical help.

"COVID cases are a fair share of what we are seeing," Stacey Savage, clinical director of emergency services, told Seacoastonline.com in a story Wednesday. "We have definitely seen more of an uptick recently and vaccination is what is going to save us. But we are also seeing people who have delayed care and are now coming in sicker than they expected to be."

Wentworth-Douglass admitted 20 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, including 18 who were unvaccinated. The emergency department has a total of 33 beds among the hospital's total of 178 beds, according to officials.

Savage said she is seeing more nurses and other staff leaving than ever before in her 20-plus-year career.

"I am most concerned about health care workers," she said. "They are exhausted by the numbers of people we are seeing, but also exhausted emotionally, and mentally. They are concerned about contracting the virus. They are concerned for their families and their patients."

Sununu And Shibinette Reflect On Kentucky Visit In Op-Ed

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 11:54 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu, health commissioner Lori Shibinette and other top officials spent a little over six hours in Kentucky last Monday. The previously unannounced trip was billed as a chance to learn more about how a rural state with small cities was dealing with a surge in cases.

In an op-ed published in Seacoast Online Monday, Sununu and Shibinette said key takeaways included the risk the delta variant poses to younger people, and the need to increase vaccination rates in lagging communities.

They also wrote that hospitals should be prepared to expand beds, including in parking lots, if necessary, rather than relying on off-site surge centers.

Following Kentucky’s lead, the state will also now build a 180-day stockpile of PPE.

-Todd Bookman, NHPR

4 new deaths; hospitalizations increase

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6:08 p.m.

State health officials announced four additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,079 new cases today.

The new cases include 371 from Friday, 460 from Saturday, and 248 from Sunday. Numbers from Labor Day will be included in Wednesday's report.

Of the new cases above, 231 individuals are under 18 years old.

Two of the latest fatalities are women from Cheshire County, both of whom were older than 60, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Two others, identified as being under 60 years old, were a male and a female from Hillsborough County.

There are 3,221 active infections statewide, and 141 current hospitalizations - about a dozen more patients receiving treatment than on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has had 1,430 COVID-19 deaths, and recorded 109,716 overall cases.

- Dan Tuohy

Dartmouth adds new restrictions ahead of fall term

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 12:02 p.m.

Dartmouth College has announced new COVID-19 related restrictions ahead of classes starting next week.

Officials say vaccinated students will be tested for the virus weekly, while unvaccinated students will be tested twice a week.

Masks must be worn in all indoor locations, with a few exceptions, and officials also plan to use a campus tennis center for isolation housing if there is a significant outbreak.

Since Saturday, campus buildings have been open only to enrolled students and employees. Classes start Sept. 13.

- Associated Press

5 new deaths, 444 new cases

Update: Friday, Sept. 3, 4:31 p.m.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday, bringing New Hampshire's overall coronavirus-related deaths to 1,426.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, in the limited information provided about the deceased, said one of the five was a female resident of Rockingham County, who was younger than 60. The remaining four were 60 or older.

The latest public health update shows a steady increase in new cases. The state announced 444 new cases, with 91 of them under 18 years old.

There are 3,120 active infections and 129 current hospitalizations.

- NHPR Staff

Governor admitted to hospital

Update: Friday, Sept. 3, 3:06 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Friday afternoon for additional testing, his chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said.

Sununu called in sick earlier this week after a trip to Kentucky to observe how that state was handling a surge in COVID-19 cases. He tested negative for the coronavirus, his office said.

"He is in good spirits and confident in his care," Millerick said in the statement. "More information will be shared as it becomes available."

- NHPR Staff

One new death, 348 new cases

Update: Thursday, Sept. 2, 4:49 p.m.

New coronavirus cases continue to rise in New Hampshire.

The state announced 348 new cases Thursday, and 3,041 active infections. Of the new cases, 63 are under 18 years old. Over the past week, the Granite State has averaged 331 cases per day.

One additional death was reported — a man from Belknap County, who was older than 60.

There are 118 patients hospitalized with the virus.

— Dan Tuohy

Dartmouth-Hitchcock experiencing staff shortage

Update: Thursday, Sept. 2, 4:09 p.m.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock says just like other health care providers, it too, is experiencing staff shortages during the coronavirus pandemic that range from nursing positions to food service workers.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock said Wednesday in response to the trend, it organized a "Managing and Staffing to Capacity" task force to identify solutions to the shortage, especially in the inpatient units and other care areas at its flagship hospital in Lebanon.

It also began planning for reallocation of resources and staff. Earlier this year, as part of its efforts to recruit and retain qualified staff, it increased the starting rate for newly licensed nurses to $30 per hour. It plans to provide a 2% wage increase for other staff beginning in October.

- Associated Press

N.H. reports 3 additional COVID deaths

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 4:45 p.m.

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Wednesday.

The public health update included 372 new coronavirus cases, with 63 individuals under 18 years old.

There are 2,963 active infections statewide, and 112 patients hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Mobile vaccine van tour to expand

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2:09 p.m.

The New Hampshire Mobile Vaccine Van is planning to extend operations past the initial end date of Sept. 30.

The van can be requested for any event, from festivals, to block parties to employer clinics, and the state is already fielding requests for the fall.

While demand for the vaccine van is high, many of the events vaccinate fewer than 10 people.

A spokesperson for the state says they expect a contract will be submitted for consideration by the Executive Councils in September for the extended timeline and a second van.

- Alli Fam

N.H. reports 1 new death, 121 in hospital

Update: 4:06 p.m., Aug. 31

State health officials reported one additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the overall virus-related death count in New Hampshire to 1,417.

There are 218 new cases, 2,864 active infections, and 121 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has confirmed 107,689 positive coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

Governor Sununu Visits Kentucky To Examine Best Practices Amid Bluegrass State's Severe Wave Of COVID-19

Updated: 5:20 p.m., Aug. 30

Governor Chris Sununu and a team, including state officials, hospital CEOs, and businessman Dean Kamen are visiting Kentucky as the southeastern state faces its most severe wave of COVID-19 and a record number of hospitalizations.

The Sununu administration says the trip will provide an on-the-ground perspective on lessons learned and best practices in one of the hardest-hit states.

With Kentucky hospitals overwhelmed, FEMA strike teams are serving as backup for local ambulances and the National Guard will be deployed this week to help hospitals with severe staffing shortages.

About 56 percent of Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The number is only slightly higher for Granite Staters, at 59 percent, according to state data.

Earlier this month, Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear rescinded an indoor masking mandate for schools after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in favor of new laws limiting his emergency powers. A Department of Education mandate does still stand.

There is no state mask mandate for schools in New Hampshire, although some districts are requiring them.

At a press conference earlier this month, Governor Sununu said New Hampshire hospitals are preparing for a fall surge.

Some New Hampshire hospitals have already expressed concern about bed capacity, with a high volume of non-COVID patients leaving them little flexibility to accommodate an increase in virus-related hospitalizations.

- Alli Fam, NHPR

New cases continue to rise in NH

New Hampshire continues to see new infections increase. The state on Monday announced 1,026 new cases over the weekend (384 from Friday, 429 from Saturday, and 213 from Sunday).

Active infections are now up to 2,927.

Of the new cases, 182 are residents under the age of 18.

One additional death was reported: a woman from Cheshire County, who was older than 60.

There are currently 119 patients hospitalized with the virus. The state does not release much demographic information, such as any personally identifiable information, about patients and the COVID-19 deaths.

- NHPR Staff

Dartmouth workers not at college yet asked to stay remote

Aug. 30, 11:01 a.m.

Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working remotely until Oct. 4.

Scott Bemis, chief human resources officer, says the previous plan was for workers to return at the start of September, but the college is adjusting its plans as COVID-19 cases increase regionally and nationally.

He said those employees who have already returned to campus can continue to work on site.

Bemis said the date is being pushed back a month "to help slow the increase in the density of people on campus, with the goal of interrupting COVID-19 transmission wherever possible."

- Associated Press

NH schools get $206M in pandemic aid

Aug. 27, 12:11 p.m.

An Associated Press analysis shows wide variation in how much money New Hampshire school districts have received in federal pandemic aid.

The AP tracked more than $155 billion sent to states to distribute among schools since last year. More than $200 million was sent to New Hampshire.

That includes $4,200 for the tiny northern town of Errol and $37 million for Manchester. Funding per student in New Hampshire ranged from $200 for the CSI Charter School in Concord to $5,500 in Stratford. Nationally, aid averaged $2,800 per student.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

NH reps push for border to reopen to vaccinated Canadians

Aug. 27, 12:10 p.m.

(AP) New Hampshire's congressional delegation is pressing the Biden administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada border to vaccinated Canadians, saying businesses in the state are hurting from the ban on nonessential travel.

The U.S. government recently extended the ban to slow the spread of COVID-19, until at least Sept. 21. Canada opened its side of the border to vaccinated U.S. travelers on Aug. 9.

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas met Thursday with representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Canadian Consul in Boston, and many business leaders in the state to discuss the impact of the ban.

- Kathy McCormack, AP

DHMC returns to restrictive visitor policy

Aug. 27, 12:10 p.m.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has gone back to a more restrictive visitor policy and has resumed COVID-19 testing for patients being admitted.

The changes took effect Wednesday, "in the interest of continuing to protect the health and safety of patients and Dartmouth-Hitchcock staff, and our communities," the center said in a news release. It said the policies are a result of "substantial levels of statewide community transmission of COVID-19."

Under the revised visitor policy, adult inpatients are allowed one visitor per day. Pediatric inpatients are permitted to have two caregivers, who can't be changed once they are designated. For outpatient visits, both adults and children are permitted one caregiver. Two caregivers are allowed for newborn/infant appointments.

The center said for births, two adult support people are permitted during the entire stay: before, during and after the birth. Two adult support people may spend the night during labor and delivery, and one adult support person may stay overnight before and after the birth. These designated people cannot change.

The center also will resume COVID-19 testing for any patient being admitted to the hospital, regardless of vaccination status, and prior to surgical procedures in select circumstances.

-AP

N.H. reports 2 more deaths

Aug. 27, 7:30 a.m.

The state announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday night, bringing New Hampshire's overall virus-related death toll to 1,410.

There were 357 new cases confirmed Aug. 26, and has averaged 300 per day over the past week, a 31% increase from the previous seven-day period.

There are 2,736 active infections and 113 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Music Hall updates COVID protocols

Aug. 26, 1:31 p.m.

The Music Hall in Portsmouth will require proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend full-capacity indoor events, starting Sept. 1.

Tina Sawtelle, executive director of The Music Hall, announced the update to their COVID protocols Thursday. "Given the current high transmission ranking for Rockingham (NH), we continue to follow the CDC recommended protocols as we have throughout the pandemic, which has allowed us to operate safely," she said in a press release.

Sawtelle said the temporary measures will allow audience members to attend events in a safe setting.

- Dan Tuohy

Poll: Some still not planning to get vaccine

Aug. 26, 8:43 a.m.

A total of 19% of participants in an online poll say they will probably not or almost certainly not get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a University of New Hampshire survey that wrapped up the day the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's vaccine.

The Granite State Poll conducted by UNH's Survey Center said those who don't plan to get vaccinated are "far less likely than earlier in the year" to doubt the threat of COVID-19, "but are more dubious about the efficacy of the vaccine," the center said in a news release Wednesday.

Very few said the Delta variant will encourage them to get vaccinated.

A total of 977 people completed the survey online between Aug. 19 and Monday.

Among those who said they will probably not or almost certainly not get a vaccine, most said they don't believe it's safe. Others said they don't believe the vaccine will stop them from getting COVID-19 or don't trust the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the vaccines. Fewer said they've already had COVID-19, so they don't feel that getting vaccinated is necessary.

- Associated Press

3 new deaths, 2,524 active infections in NH

Aug. 25, 4:12 p.m.

Three additional Granite Staters have died from COVID-19.

New Hampshire health officials said the three residents, men who were 60 or older, were from Grafton, Merrimack and Rockingham counties.

The state has recorded 1,408 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed 105,883 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 105 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,524 active infections statewide. The 2,524 number is the highest current case total since late April.

New cases continue to increase: the state announced 290 new cases yesterday, and 329 new cases today.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. sees 1 additional death

Aug. 24, 4:33 p.m.

State health officials announced 290 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Fifty-three of the new positive tests are people under 18 years old.

There are 2,377 active infections, and 113 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state also reported one additional death - a man from Belknap County.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Other data points from DHHS:



Total individuals fully vaccinated: 755,520

Those with at least one dose: 828,414

54% of N.H. residents are fully vaccinated

- Dan Tuohy

Masks required at Nashua City Hall

Aug. 24, 12:01 p.m.

Masks will be required at Nashua City Hall for employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, effective Wednesday.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said the mask requirement comes as the city sees substantial transmission of COVID-19. While there is not currently a mask mandate in Nashua, Donchess said in a press release that businesses and organizations retain the right to require one on their property.

The mayor's office notes masks are currently required in the offices of Nashua Public Health and Community Services, in public areas of the Department of Public Works Administrative building and - in line with federal guidelines - masks are required for those riding on city public transit buses.

- Dan Tuohy

C&J To Resume Express To South Station

Aug. 24, 12:01 p.m.

C&J will reintroduce its dedicated express service to Boston's South Station, starting Sept. 7.

The route will serve all of C&J's bus terminal locations, and operate seven days a week.

C&J's Dover terminal will reopen on a limited basis as part of the service reintroduction, Jim Jalbert, president of C&J Bus Lines, said in the announcement.

Jalbert said the move reflects economic recovery, a need for faster flexible service to Boston, and more demand from passengers, including business people.

- Dan Tuohy

5 new deaths, hospitalizations rise

Aug. 23, 5:22 p.m

The state announced five additional COVID-19 deaths today.

Current hospitalizations and cases are both on the rise. There are 2,324 active infections.

There are 107 people hospitalized with the virus - that's more than double the number from two weeks ago, and the highest number since April.

Health officials reported 791 new cases over the weekend, with Friday and Saturday accounting for 617 of them.

The five deaths brings New Hampshire's overall COVID-19 death toll to 1,402.

All five residents were 60 or older, with two from Belknap County, two from Hillsborough, and the fifth person from Sullivan County.

- Dan Tuohy

Active cases continue to increase

Aug. 21, 9:51 a.m.

Health officials say New Hampshire has 2,191 active infections statewide. The state reported 338 new COVID-19 cases Friday - and no new deaths.

Sixty-four of the new cases are individuals under 18 years old.

Eighty-two people are currently hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

Community mental health contracts extended during pandemic

Community mental health centers across the state are getting more money for crisis intervention services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Council has approved the renewal of state contracts with eight centers through May 2022 and increasing the total payments to $3.7 million using federal funds.

The Department of Health and Human Services said adults and children with serious mental illness, health care workers and others continue to develop new mental health challenges or are seeing their conditions worsen during the pandemic.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

N.H. reports 1 new death

Aug. 19, 5:32 p.m.

The state announced one additional COVID-19 death Thursday - a woman from Strafford County.

Health officials also reported 299 new cases, 2,059 active infections and 77 current hospitalizations.

- NHPR Staff

Hospitalizations on the rise

Aug. 18, 6:01 p.m.

New Hampshire has not had this many people hospitalized with the coronavirus since early May. The state announced Wednesday that 77 patients are currently receiving hospital care for the virus.

As cases have increased in recent days, the number of active COVID-19 infections has similarly risen: There are 1,910 current cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. seeks to expand vaccination marketing

Aug. 18, 8:11 a.m.

New Hampshire health officials want to significantly expend and expand a public service campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Executive Council on Wednesday will be asked to approve paying an additional $844,000 in federal funds to a Manchester marketing agency that already has a $434,000 contract.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the campaign will feature real stories from residents and doctors across the state because people are more likely to get vaccinated if advised by their doctor or someone they know.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

1 new death, 1,844 active infections

Aug. 17, 4:19 p.m.

A woman from Rockingham County had died from COVID-19, the state announced Tuesday. She was 60 or older - some of the limited identifying information the state releases in these cases.

New Hampshire has recorded 1,396 COVID-19 deaths, and confirmed 100,493 cases of the virus, since the start of the pandemic.

New infections continue to increase in the state. Health officials reported 271 new cases and 1,844 active infections - the most since May 8.

Sixty-eight people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. offers vaccines, day passes at state parks

Aug. 17, 8:41 a.m.

Visitors to New Hampshire state parks can get both vaccinated and pick up free day passes over the next six weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to offer vaccines at state parks via the state's mobile vaccine van.

Those who get vaccinated at the parks will receive complimentary passes that can be used until the end of 2022. The first stop will be Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on Wednesday. Sixteen other stops at 10 different parks are planned between then and Sept. 30.

- Associated Press

586 new cases over the weekend

Aug. 16, 5:19 p.m.

The state on Monday announced 586 new cases and 1,704 active coronavirus infections. The new cases are from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Of the new cases, 96 are individuals under 18 years old.

Sixty-one people are hospitalized, as of 9 a.m. Monday.

- NHPR Staff

NH sees uptick in hospitalizations

Aug. 13, 5:08 p.m.

COVID-related hospitalizations have increased by five to 63 current patients.

The latest update from the state also shows an increase in active infections - up to 1,601, or 88 more than Thursday's estimate.

One additional death was announced. The state says a man from Hillsborough County, who was older than 60, died from coronavirus-related complications.

There were 268 new cases reported Friday.

- Dan Tuohy

N.H. NEA Backs COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements For Educators

August 13, 3:18 p.m.

The New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the state's largest teachers’ union, says it supports COVID-19 vaccination mandates for educators.

The announcement comes a day after the national office for the NEA came out in support of requirements for teachers to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

A mandate is unlikely to come from the federal government or the state of New Hampshire. But it's been discussed, as other states (including California) begin to issue mandates ahead of the new school year.

The other big teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), is taking a slightly different stance. They say they're open to meeting with employers about vaccination policies.

Both the NEA and AFT estimate based on surveys that about 90 percent of their members are already vaccinated, though this rate could vary depending on the region.

-Sarah Gibson

As COVID Infections Climb, ‘Vaccines Are The Solution,’ Gov. Sununu Says

Active coronavirus infections in New Hampshire have risen to 1,513, the highest number since the beginning of May. Hospitalization numbers are climbing as well, with 58 people treated as of Thursday.

At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu encouraged the public to get vaccinated as the state braces for a potential surge of infections due to the Delta variant. The state is averaging between 160 and 170 new infections per day.

Sununu said he doesn't anticipate instituting another state of emergency should infections continue to rise, but emphasized the importance of continued vaccination efforts as the new school year draws nearer.

“Masks are not the solution, vaccines are the solution,” the governor said. No vaccine has yet been authorized for children under the age of 12.

Sununu had previously been optimistic about lowering infection numbers by the summer but said he anticipates the virus will still be a problem come winter.

“We’re not just putting in mitigation efforts for the next month or two...COVID is not going to be gone by Christmas,” he said. “We got to plan for the long game.”

New Hampshire is one of the top ten states with the highest vaccination rates, with 752,000 Granite Staters who are fully vaccinated, although it has the lowest vaccination rate among the New England states.

Sununu also announced the rollout of a second mobile vaccine van, after the success of the first, that can be booked for any event. The first van has already distributed over 200 doses, with 75 more events on the books.

2 men accused of unemployment payment pandemic fraud scheme

Thursday, Aug. 12, 1:09 p.m.

Two New Hampshire men have been charged with participating in schemes to defraud government programs that provide economic assistance related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal indictment alleges that the men laid off employees from two companies that they controlled. However, they directed the workers to continue working for the companies while collecting unemployment insurance payments from the New Hampshire Employment Security agency.

The indictment said the payments included the additional $600 emergency weekly benefits provided for by the federal CARES Act. Both men were arrested Wednesday and were released pending their trial, which is scheduled for Oct 5. Messages to their lawyers seeking comment were left Thursday.

- AP

Churches deemed essential in future states of emergency

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.

Churches and other houses of worship will be considered providers of essential services during future states of emergency in New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed a bill that allows such religious organizations to operate to the same degree as essential businesses during a state of emergency.

Supporters argued that it wasn't fair to shut down churches during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic while hardware and liquor stores remained open. Many religious organizations held services online during that time. The new law takes effect in 60 days.

- AP

N.H. Teacher's Unions Won't Call For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Yet

New Hampshire teachers' unions say the COVID-19 vaccine is essential for safe school reopening, but they're stopping short of calling for a mandate.

National teachers’ unions estimate about 90 percent of their members are already vaccinated. But debate is heating up over whether the remaining teachers should be required to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that in some circumstances, states and local entities should mandate teacher vaccinations.

In New Hampshire, some teachers' unions aren't so sure.

Deb Howes, the president of the American Federation of Teachers in New Hampshire, says that if they mandate the vaccine for teachers, districts should consider requiring it for other staff and all students, too.

"We would have to have a discussion about everyone in the schools, because why would you want to just have one group of people in the school be vaccinated, but not everyone else?" she says.

Howes also pointed to a new New Hampshire law prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine requirements and said it would hinder local or statewide mandates.

The state’s largest teachers union, the NEA-NH, did not rule out the possibility of pushing for a statewide vaccine mandate.

“We cannot issue mandates at the state or district level and are looking to our elected officials to do what is necessary to ensure the safety of all New Hampshire citizens,” a NEA-NH spokesperson wrote to NHPR. “In the meantime, we are urging all of our members to get vaccinated if they have not already done so and to wear masks in the classroom and in the presence of students as schools starts this year. “

The CDC recommends school mask mandates in areas with high and substantial COVID transmission rates, which now includes most of New Hampshire.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

The Difference Between CDC And New Hampshire's Reporting Of Transmission Rates

You may have noticed that federal agencies and the state report COVID-19 transmission rates per county differently. It matters because CDC masking guidance and the eviction ban are based on the CDC's assessment.

Here's a comparison:

Read more here.

-NHPR News

N.H. Employers Reevaluate COVID Safety Protocol And Return-To-Work Plans

Update: Monday, Aug. 9, 5:45 pm.

New Hampshire employers are following many other companies around the country in reexamining return-to-work policies and COVID-19 safety protocols in the office, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases related to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Easter Seals New Hampshire provides social services to Granite Staters with disabilities and employs around 14,000 people. The company just returned to universal masking, citing the increased test positivity rate which has almost quadrupled in the past month.

While all staff that work directly with clients are in-person, about half of Easter Seals' administrative staff are working from home. The organization says that's more than at this time last year.

Dartmouth College also returned to universal masking last week.

Lincoln Financial Group went forward with a voluntary return to the office on Monday for vaccinated staff. But a spokesperson for the company says decisions on vaccination policies for a full return haven't been finalized.

-Alli Fam, NHPR

Updated COVID protocols for all UNH campuses

Update: Saturday, Aug. 7, 8:58 a.m.

The University of New Hampshire has updated its COVID-19 safety protocols to now require everyone at all three campuses to wear a mask in indoor settings.

The requirement, effective immediately, follows CDC recommendations that everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors in certain situations, said UNH President James W. Dean Jr.

Dean's update Aug. 6 says masks will be required in the following indoor spaces:

classrooms

labs, offices and other indoor spaces where people will be in close proximity to others for more than a few minutes

highly congested spaces and events

elevators when riding with other people

"Masks are not required in individual office/lab spaces where you are by yourself," Dean writes. "The CDC continues to recommend that unvaccinated people wear a mask at all times in indoor public spaces. At this time, there is no mask requirement for outdoor spaces nor is there any limitation on gathering size."

Dean continued to urge people to get vaccinated. A week ago, UNH announced in another update that it will require arrival testing, as well as regular testing for the month of September, for every member of the university community - vaccinated or unvaccinated.

— Dan Tuohy

N.H. announces 176 new infections

Update: Friday, Aug. 6, 3:44 p.m.

There were 176 new coronavirus cases announced Friday, with 31 of them individuals under 18 years old.

The number of active infections statewide increased a notch to 1,125 residents, and 38 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported. Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has recorded 1,389 deaths and confirmed 101,662 overall cases.

The state has averaged 148 cases per day over the past week, an 87% increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to Health and Human Services.

- NHPR Staff

More indoor mask mandates are popping up around the state

Update: Friday, August 6, 4:10 p.m.

The town of Hanover reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, with Dartmouth College following suit on Thursday, Aug. 5. Both entities cited the rise in COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated students and employees, and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. There were 8 active cases on campus as of Friday.

The Keene YMCA also announced earlier this week that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and volunteers and will reinstate its indoor mandate.

-Daniela Allee, NHPR News

School districts watching impact of Delta variant

Update: Friday, Aug. 6, 12:41 p.m.

New Hampshire school districts are keeping an eye on the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant as they work on their plans for students and staff.

WMUR-TV reports that in Concord, schools will require masks inside regardless of vaccination status until the city reaches a full vaccination rate of 70% or vaccines are available to elementary school children.

The district used federal funds to hire a nurse to give rapid COVID-19 tests to staff or students not feeling well, with parental permission.

Manchester is still working on its plans. Currently, the district wants all students in class, saying "that in-person instruction is crucial to helping students recover from both the learning and social-emotional impact of this pandemic."

Bedford says, for now, masks continue to be recommended but not required in schools.

- Associated Press

Last Federal Grant For COVID Related Education Costs In N.H. Announced

Update: Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Over $100 million in federal COVID relief money is headed to New Hampshire to help cover COVID-related education costs.

The $116 million grant announced today is the last installment of federal funds given to New Hampshire schools over the course of the pandemic to address COVID-related costs.

Ninety percent of the funds will go directly to school districts to cover expenses like cleaning supplies, and extra tutors and counselors to help students get back on track after a year of often disrupted schooling.

The state says it will also use some of the money for afterschool, summer, and privately-run programs for low-income students, students with disabilities, English language learners, and others seeking extra support.

The federal government has sent an unprecedented amount of money to states for education during the pandemic — close to $600 million for New Hampshire schools since March 2020.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

N.H. reports 1 more death, 138 new cases

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 4:33 p.m.

The state announced an additional COVID-19 death today, bringing New Hampshire's virus-related death toll to 1,389.

Health officials said a man from Cheshire County, who was over 60 or older, died.

There were 138 new cases and 893 active infections Aug. 4. And there are 34 people currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Notable uptick in new COVID cases in NH

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4:16 p.m.

New Hampshire is continuing to see an increase in coronavirus infections. The state reported 169 new cases Tuesday - the most in a single day since mid-May.

Active infections also rose to 850, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus — 37 — is the most since May 30.

One additional COVID-19 death was announced: a woman from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older.

- NHPR Staff

Masking Required In Concord Schools For Fall 2021

Students and staff in Concord district schools will be required to wear a mask this fall indoors. The Concord school board approved the rule on Monday night, becoming one of the first large school districts reinstate a mask mandate for the fall semester.

The new measure requires masks until a vaccine is available to elementary school-aged children and they have sufficient time to get vaccinated, or the city of Concord reaches 70 percent vaccination rate. It's currently at 59 percent.

Until COVID transmission rates shot up last month, many districts assumed masks would be optional this fall. But rising transmission rates and the increase in breakthrough cases among the vaccinated has the CDC recommending masks in schools, even among the vaccinated.

Gov. Sununu says masks are still unnecessary in schools, but the ultimate decision is up to local school boards.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

N.H. nursing home in Coos County returns to outbreak status, pausing visits and new admissions, after single positive test

Even with nursing home activities and visitations back in place across New Hampshire, just one case of COVID-19 in a facility can bring everything to a halt.

Two weeks ago, a resident at Coos County nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus, sending the facility into outbreak status, which meant a pause on social visits, group activities, and new resident admissions.

It also meant two rounds of staff and resident testing.

“We were fortunate that we were able to receive all of our results on Friday,” Lynn Beede, the facility’s administrator, says. Otherwise, Beede says “We would have had to hold off through the weekend, which means more hardship for families.”

With no additional positive cases, the nursing home has been able to return to pre-outbreak operations.

During an outbreak, there are rules, regulations and guidance from the state and federal agencies to follow.

Beede says the facility follows the most restrictive guidance. In some cases, she says “we also take it a step further.” For example, Beede says, during the outbreak, they chose to have staff wear N95s, a more protective type of mask, than is required.

Beede says 99 percent of residents and 80 percent of direct-hire staff are vaccinated.

- Alli Fam, NHPR

State reports 118 new cases, no new deaths

Update: Friday, July 30, 3:03 p.m.

State health officials announced 118 new COVID-19 cases Friday, showing another slight increase in new daily infections.

There are 586 active infections statewide, and 29 people hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Judge considering $1.25M settlement for some SNHU students

Update: Friday, July 30, 8:19 a.m.

A federal judge is considering a proposed settlement of $1.25 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of some Southern New Hampshire University students for tuition reimbursement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 3,000 students were enrolled in in-person classes for the spring 2020 semester at SNHU. Their instruction was switched to online that March because of the pandemic.

The lead plaintiff is a recent SNHU graduate with a bachelor of science in justice studies. The lawsuit argued the program relies "extensively on in-person instruction, peer collaboration, and access to SNHU's facilities," and that those resources were not available.

- Kathy McCormack, Associated Press

Sununu: Still no plans to update mask guidance after CDC reversal

Updated: July 30, 12:03 p.m.

Rising COVID transmission levels and updated CDC guidance aren’t changing the state’s guidance for masks in schools, Gov. Chris Sununu said on Thursday.

“The message for today for the start of school is: Right now there is really no need for masks,” he told NHPR.

The CDC recently reversed its guidance for schools, advising all staff and students to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics, which has long pushed for in-person schooling, also advised masks indoors for anyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

The updated recommendations come in response to rising COVID transmission rates due to the highly contagious delta variant. But Sununu said the evolving federal guidance was less important than local transmission levels, hospitalization rates, and vaccine availability. “We create our own guidance on masks on businesses, on individuals, on the pathways we need,” he said. “Sometimes we align with the CDC and sometimes we don’t.”

Last year, the state advised masks but left the final decision up to local school districts, even during the statewide mask mandate.

Many districts have dropped their mask rules, in response to guidance from state health officials this summer and vaccine availability for people over 12.

But with conflicting guidance on the importance of masks, school boards are gearing up for a big debate next month.

Nashua school board chair Heather Raymond is getting letters from pediatricians and parents urging a mask mandate, and from other parents who say it's unnecessary or even claim it's illegal.

“I think it's going to be an extremely contentious and difficult discussion,” she said.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

N.H. announces additional COVID death

Update: Thursday, July 29, 4:19 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has died from coronavirus. The state announced today that a male from Hillsborough County, who was younger than 60, had died.

The latest public health update shows a continued increase in new cases reported each day. There were 101 new cases July 29, and active infections increased to 528.

There are 26 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Since the pandemic's start, the state of New Hampshire has recorded 1,387 COVID-19 deaths.

- NHPR Staff

90 new cases, 489 active infections

Update: Wednesday, July 28, 5:01 p.m.

The state announced 90 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, about 20 cases above the daily case average over the past week.

There are 489 active infections and 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

No new deaths were announced July 28.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu: No plans to issue new mask guidance in NH

Update: Wednesday, July 28, 2:11 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will not be issuing new mask guidance following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

Four of New Hampshire's 10 counties and the city of Nashua are experiencing moderate transmission, while the rest of the state is seeing minimal transmission. That's according to figures released by the Department of Health and Human Services. Over 53% of the state has been fully vaccinated.

"At this point, it isn't about the government providing that bubble of safety around individuals," Sununu told WMUR-TV on Wednesday.

Instead, he said it's about the individual taking on personal responsibility.

- Associated Press

1 more death, 118 new COVID cases

Update: Tuesday, July 27, 4:39 p.m.

State health officials announced 118 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, representing a notable jump in new daily infections.

The state reported 29 cases Monday, and was averaging 55 new cases per day over the past seven days. There are 440 current cases statewide.

A woman from Rockingham County, who was 60 or older, died due to the virus, according to New Hampshire Health and Human Services. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 1,386 COVID-19 deaths.

There are currently 20 people hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Poll: Jobs replaces COVID-19 as most serious issue in NH

Update: Tuesday, July 27, 8:49 a.m.

A new University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll says just 10% of residents believe COVID-19 is the most serious problem facing the state.

That's down from 36% in March and 48% in November. The virus used to be the No. 1 problem listed in previous Granite State polls, but now, it's jobs and the economy, which is favored by 19% of residents.

Another 10% of residents believe housing or the cost of housing is the most important problem facing New Hampshire. The poll was released Monday.

- Associated Press

Bill aims to help minor league teams like Fisher Cats

A bill in the U.S. Senate would provide funds to independent professional baseball and minor league baseball teams like the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that have struggled economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would provide $550 million in federal relief funding for an emergency grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. Grants would be provided up to a maximum of $10 million. The money would cover payroll costs, rent, utilities, worker protection, and independent contractors.

A club would have a chance to get a second grant at 50% of the first one if its revenue doesn't recover and doesn't significantly exceed its 2019 total.

"Baseball is America's pastime, and few sights signal recovery more than baseball stadiums filling up again as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, a bill co-sponsor, said in a statement Sunday. "When families and friends come together to share in their love of baseball, small business owners also win — serving customers and stimulating the local economy."

- Associated Press

Colleges prep for return of students, staff

Update: Saturday, July 24, 9:21 a.m.

New Hampshire colleges and universities continue to prepare for the return of both students and employees for what they expect to be full-capacity campuses this fall.

At Dartmouth College, officials are figuring out how to meet demand for undergraduate housing. The college has converted some double rooms into triples, made common areas into dorm rooms and has reserved hotel space for COVID-19 quarantine needs to free up dorm rooms.

Meanwhile, the president of the University of New Hampshire said this week that the target date for faculty and staff to return to their campus workplaces is Aug. 16.

- AP

U.S. extends land border restrictions

Update: Saturday, July 24, 9:01 a.m.

The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States. Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

- AP

1 additional COVID death reported

Update: Thursday, July 22, 5:15 p.m.

State health officials announced an additional COVID-19 death today. They said a resident of Cheshire County, a woman who was 60 or older, died from the virus.

This brings the overall coronavirus death toll in New Hampshire to 1,385 since the pandemic began.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, announced 48 new cases and 308 active infections, with the state averaging about 40 new cases a day.

Twenty-two people are hospitalized with the virus.

-NHPR Staff

Sununu urges Granite Staters to get vaccinated

Update: Thursday, July 22, 4:49 p.m.

As case rates in New Hampshire and the U.S. continue to rise, and the more contagious Delta variant spreads rapidly, Gov. Chris Sununu is pleading with Granite Staters to get vaccinated.

“Folks really need to get vaccinated, the Delta variant is very serious, it’s very real, it’s having a very significant impact with the unvaccinated populations and significantly with the younger populations," he said at a news conference Thursday.

The state’s mobile vaccination van hit the streets last week, showing up to events upon request and offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, the van's efforts have resulted in around 50 vaccinations.

Around 100 events have requested the service between now and September.

The mobile effort comes as vaccination rates in New Hampshire have plateaued. Around 60 percent of the state's total population has received at least one shot.

- Alli Fam

In the past week, just under 1,000 first shots of the vaccine were administered in New Hampshire.

N.H. surpasses 100,000 COVID cases

Update: Wednesday, July 21, 4:24 p.m.

New Hampshire announced 60 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and 282 active infections statewide.

Twenty-five people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The state has recorded 100,072 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No additional deaths were reported July 21.

- NHPR Staff

DHHS reports 1 new COVID death

Update: Tuesday, July 20, 6:01 p.m.

State health officials announced 61 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, continuing an uptick in new infections in New Hampshire.

There were an average of 38 cases per day from July 14-20, which is a 40% increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS says there are 270 active infections statewide. Thirteen of the new cases are individuals under age 18. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state announced one additional death - a woman from Rockingham County, who was 60 or older.

New Hampshire also surpassed 100,000 recorded coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday at 9 a.m., since the pandemic began.

- NHPR Staff

Another COVID-19 death in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, July 19, 4:40 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has died as a result of the coronavirus, state health officials announced Monday. The patient who died was a woman from Grafton County.

The state reported a weekend total of 75 new positive test results for the virus, reflecting cases identified on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Officials are currently tracking 224 active COVID-19 infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,382 New Hampshire residents have succumbed to the virus. Eighteen residents are hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

