N.H. joins lawsuit against the federal government over contractor vaccine mandate

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the state is officially joining a 10-state coalition against the federal government regarding a federal contractor vaccine mandate.

Gov. Chris Sununu telegraphed this move earlier this month, saying his administration would pursue a challenge.

In a statement, Formella said the state continues to encourage every eligible person to get a COVID-19 vaccination. "That said," Formella wrote, "the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine do not justify violating the law. This lawsuit is being filed to protect the state of New Hampshire from the federal government's attempt to impose illegal mandates."

Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming are the other states joining the lawsuit.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated later Friday.

