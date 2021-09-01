© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Sununu Negative For COVID-19 After Kentucky Trip

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
Gov. Chris Sununu at the polls in Newfields
Dan Tuohy | NHPR
/

Update: September 1, 2:22 p.m.

In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed he does not have COVID-19.

Updated: September 1, 10:18 AM

Gov. Chris Sununu’s office says the governor is “not feeling well” and he will get tested for COVID-19.

Wednesday's Executive Council meeting is postponed, according to the announcement.

The statement says Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but began isolating this morning.

Sununu was traveling earlier in the week with inventor Dean Kamen, as well as state officials on a trip to Kentucky to learn how that state is handling a COVID-19 surge there.

The group returned home on Kamen’s private jet Monday night.

This story will be updated through the day.

Tags

NH NewsChris Sununu
NHPR Staff
