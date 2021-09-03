Sununu In Hospital, Still Feeling Flu-like Symptoms

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is in the hospital, still feeling flu-like symptoms and days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times.

Stay in the know: sign up for NHPR's Rundown newsletter.

Sununu's chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement Friday that he is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week.

She said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn't feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting and began isolating.

Sununu is fully vaccinated against the virus.