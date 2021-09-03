© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Sununu In Hospital, Still Feeling Flu-like Symptoms

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT
Governor Sununu photo
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu

New Hampshire's governor tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is in the hospital, still feeling flu-like symptoms and days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times.

Sununu's chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement Friday that he is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week.

She said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn't feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting and began isolating.

Sununu is fully vaccinated against the virus.

