NH News

Some N.H. Kids Head Back to School Behind on Routine Vaccinations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published September 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
1335215909_c3a977f638_o.jpg
table4five.net/CC BY 2.0
/
The Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Service is finding the number of children in the region behind on routine vaccines is higher this year than usual.

Back to school season is here, and some New Hampshire kids are returning to the classroom behind on their required routine vaccines, like tetanus, measles, and mumps.

Jennifer Swabowicz, the immunization coordinator with the division, thinks the pandemic has played a part in students falling behind on vaccinations. She says the pandemic has kept some children from going to their annual doctor's appointments, where they would normally get their vaccines.

The division held back to school clinics over the summer offering immunizations to reduce the number of schoolchildren who started the year without vaccines.

Swabowicz says she’s continuing to work closely with school nurses, who can refer children to the Nashua division’s ongoing vaccination clinics.

