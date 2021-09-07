Some N.H. Kids Head Back to School Behind on Routine Vaccinations

Back to school season is here, and some New Hampshire kids are returning to the classroom behind on their required routine vaccines, like tetanus, measles, and mumps.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

The Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Service is finding the number of children in the region behind on routine vaccines is higher this year than usual.

Jennifer Swabowicz, the immunization coordinator with the division, thinks the pandemic has played a part in students falling behind on vaccinations. She says the pandemic has kept some children from going to their annual doctor's appointments, where they would normally get their vaccines.

The division held back to school clinics over the summer offering immunizations to reduce the number of schoolchildren who started the year without vaccines.

Swabowicz says she’s continuing to work closely with school nurses, who can refer children to the Nashua division’s ongoing vaccination clinics.

