Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

NHPR has been tracking the pandemic's impact on New Hampshire since March 2020, when COVID-19 was first detected in the state.

Along the way, we’ve adjusted our approach to this tracker as new data sources became available and as we’ve moved through different phases of the pandemic. As the pandemic continues to stretch into its second year, we’re focused on continuing to provide this service, though at a smaller scale.

Starting in May 2021, we are retooling this tracker to focus on the basics: a big-picture look at trends in vaccinations, case counts, hospitalizations and more. That means you will no longer find charts on some more detailed pieces of data, like bed capacity at individual hospitals and institutional outbreaks. This will allow us to focus our reporting efforts on covering new phases of the pandemic, and other important issues affecting the state.

To find out more about the current COVID-19 outlook in New Hampshire, scroll through the charts below. You can also jump ahead to a specific topic by clicking through the list below.

If you have any questions about this tracker or the numbers, we invite you to reach out to us at coronavirus@nhpr.org, and we’ll do our best to provide answers.

Most of the information below comes directly from New Hampshire's COVID-19 data updates. If you have questions or think we made a mistake, please email us at coronavirus@nhpr.org.

Just the basics: Total cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other key metrics for New Hampshire

How many people have been vaccinated?

How many new cases are emerging each day?

How many people have COVID-19 right now?

How many people are hospitalized?

How many people are dying from COVID-19?

How is New Hampshire's test positivity?

The rate of New Hampshire's COVID-19 test positivity as calculated by state health officials could differ from what's reported by other institutions tracking the pandemic, like Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. That's because, as noted by the COVID Tracking Project, "the underlying numbers used to calculate test positivity are counted differently in different places."

Why do these differences matter? "Because test positivity can change dramatically depending on which total test metric you use as the denominator," the COVID Tracking Project explains. "And different states, government agencies, and non-governmental institutions and projects prefer different testing metrics in their test positivity calculations."

How is COVID-19 affecting different racial and ethnic populations in New Hampshire?

State health officials are tracking disparities on New Hampshire's COVID-19 Equity Dashboard.

What do we know about COVID-19 cases in schools?

You can look up case counts for K-12 schools, colleges and universities across New Hampshire on the state's COVID-19 Schools Dashboard.

However, as NHPR Education Reporter Sarah Gibson explains, the state's dashboard isn't always up-to-date — and the case counts listed there could differ from what's being reported by district officials or others at the local level. Click here for more details on why the state's data on COVID-19 in schools doesn't tell the full story.

Where can I find out about outbreaks in nursing homes, treatment centers and other congregate living settings?

As of May 18, New Hampshire was monitoring two active outbreaks: one at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, and another at Sullivan County Health Care in Unity. You can find more details on current and past outbreaks here. You can find more information on visitation policies and other special rules in place for New Hampshire's long-term care facilities in this section of the state's COVID-19 website.

How is New Hampshire doing compared to other states?

Our colleagues at NPR are tracking case numbers and other key data points across all 50 states. You can find their COVID-19 maps and charts here.

The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic is also one of the most comprehensive sources of information on the pandemic. You can explore their 50-state dashboard here, or scroll through some of their charts (which they make available for reuse to journalists, public health researchers and others) at the following links:

Where can I find the raw data?

Where can I find more resources on COVID-19?

New Hampshire's official COVID-19 website includes information about what to do if you or someone you know has been exposed to the virus, how many active cases have been reported in each community, the plans for distributing coronavirus vaccines and more.

For answers to other commonly asked questions about testing, travel restrictions and more, check out NHPR's COVID-19 FAQ post here. (If you aren't seeing an answer to your question, email us directly at coronavirus@nhpr.org and we'll do our best to follow up.)

You can also find the latest news about COVID-19 in New Hampshire on this page, or by signing up for NHPR's COVID-19 newsletter.

We'd also like to hear from you about how the pandemic has changed your life over the last year. Learn more about how you can share your stories to help our reporting here.

