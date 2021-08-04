Coronavirus Update: 1 Death, 138 New Infections Announced

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

THE LATEST NUMBERS IN N.H.

Scroll down to our live blog for more COVID-19 news and the latest updates.

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on August 4:

1 new death reported.

138 new cases reported.

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 1,389.

Active cases total 893.

34 patients are currently hospitalized.

NOTE: Our reporting of the ages of newly-reported cases and COVID-19 deaths is a reflection of the state's reporting by age, which you can find right here.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Last Federal Grant For COVID Related Education Costs In N.H. Announced

Update: Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Over $100 million in federal COVID relief money is headed to New Hampshire to help cover COVID-related education costs.

The $116 million grant announced today is the last installment of federal funds given to New Hampshire schools over the course of the pandemic to address COVID-related costs.

Ninety percent of the funds will go directly to school districts to cover expenses like cleaning supplies, and extra tutors and counselors to help students get back on track after a year of often disrupted schooling.

The state says it will also use some of the money for afterschool, summer, and privately-run programs for low-income students, students with disabilities, English language learners, and others seeking extra support.

The federal government has sent an unprecedented amount of money to states for education during the pandemic — close to $600 million for New Hampshire schools since March 2020.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

N.H. reports 1 more death, 138 new cases

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 4:33 p.m.

The state announced an additional COVID-19 death today, bringing New Hampshire's virus-related death toll to 1,389.

Health officials said a man from Cheshire County, who was over 60 or older, died.

There were 138 new cases and 893 active infections Aug. 4. And there are 34 people currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Notable uptick in new COVID cases in NH

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4:16 p.m.

New Hampshire is continuing to see an increase in coronavirus infections. The state reported 169 new cases Tuesday - the most in a single day since mid-May.

Active infections also rose to 850, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus — 37 — is the most since May 30.

One additional COVID-19 death was announced: a woman from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older.

- NHPR Staff

Masking Required In Concord Schools For Fall 2021

Students and staff in Concord district schools will be required to wear a mask this fall indoors. The Concord school board approved the rule on Monday night, becoming one of the first large school districts reinstate a mask mandate for the fall semester.

The new measure requires masks until a vaccine is available to elementary school-aged children and they have sufficient time to get vaccinated, or the city of Concord reaches 70 percent vaccination rate. It's currently at 59 percent.

Until COVID transmission rates shot up last month, many districts assumed masks would be optional this fall. But rising transmission rates and the increase in breakthrough cases among the vaccinated has the CDC recommending masks in schools, even among the vaccinated.

Gov. Sununu says masks are still unnecessary in schools, but the ultimate decision is up to local school boards.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

N.H. nursing home in Coos County returns to outbreak status, pausing visits and new admissions, after single positive test

Even with nursing home activities and visitations back in place across New Hampshire, just one case of COVID-19 in a facility can bring everything to a halt.

Two weeks ago, a resident at Coos County nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus, sending the facility into outbreak status, which meant a pause on social visits, group activities, and new resident admissions.

It also meant two rounds of staff and resident testing.

“We were fortunate that we were able to receive all of our results on Friday,” Lynn Beede, the facility’s administrator, says. Otherwise, Beede says “We would have had to hold off through the weekend, which means more hardship for families.”

With no additional positive cases, the nursing home has been able to return to pre-outbreak operations.

During an outbreak, there are rules, regulations and guidance from the state and federal agencies to follow.

Beede says the facility follows the most restrictive guidance. In some cases, she says “we also take it a step further.” For example, Beede says, during the outbreak, they chose to have staff wear N95s, a more protective type of mask, than is required.

Beede says 99 percent of residents and 80 percent of direct-hire staff are vaccinated.

- Alli Fam, NHPR

State reports 118 new cases, no new deaths

Update: Friday, July 30, 3:03 p.m.

State health officials announced 118 new COVID-19 cases Friday, showing another slight increase in new daily infections.

There are 586 active infections statewide, and 29 people hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Judge considering $1.25M settlement for some SNHU students

Update: Friday, July 30, 8:19 a.m.

A federal judge is considering a proposed settlement of $1.25 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of some Southern New Hampshire University students for tuition reimbursement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 3,000 students were enrolled in in-person classes for the spring 2020 semester at SNHU. Their instruction was switched to online that March because of the pandemic.

The lead plaintiff is a recent SNHU graduate with a bachelor of science in justice studies. The lawsuit argued the program relies "extensively on in-person instruction, peer collaboration, and access to SNHU's facilities," and that those resources were not available.

- Kathy McCormack, Associated Press

Sununu: Still no plans to update mask guidance after CDC reversal

Updated: July 30, 12:03 p.m.

Rising COVID transmission levels and updated CDC guidance aren’t changing the state’s guidance for masks in schools, Gov. Chris Sununu said on Thursday.

“The message for today for the start of school is: Right now there is really no need for masks,” he told NHPR.

The CDC recently reversed its guidance for schools, advising all staff and students to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics, which has long pushed for in-person schooling, also advised masks indoors for anyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

The updated recommendations come in response to rising COVID transmission rates due to the highly contagious delta variant. But Sununu said the evolving federal guidance was less important than local transmission levels, hospitalization rates, and vaccine availability. “We create our own guidance on masks on businesses, on individuals, on the pathways we need,” he said. “Sometimes we align with the CDC and sometimes we don’t.”

Last year, the state advised masks but left the final decision up to local school districts, even during the statewide mask mandate.

Many districts have dropped their mask rules, in response to guidance from state health officials this summer and vaccine availability for people over 12.

But with conflicting guidance on the importance of masks, school boards are gearing up for a big debate next month.

Nashua school board chair Heather Raymond is getting letters from pediatricians and parents urging a mask mandate, and from other parents who say it's unnecessary or even claim it's illegal.

“I think it's going to be an extremely contentious and difficult discussion,” she said.

-Sarah Gibson, NHPR

N.H. announces additional COVID death

Update: Thursday, July 29, 4:19 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has died from coronavirus. The state announced today that a male from Hillsborough County, who was younger than 60, had died.

The latest public health update shows a continued increase in new cases reported each day. There were 101 new cases July 29, and active infections increased to 528.

There are 26 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Since the pandemic's start, the state of New Hampshire has recorded 1,387 COVID-19 deaths.

- NHPR Staff

90 new cases, 489 active infections

Update: Wednesday, July 28, 5:01 p.m.

The state announced 90 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, about 20 cases above the daily case average over the past week.

There are 489 active infections and 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

No new deaths were announced July 28.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu: No plans to issue new mask guidance in NH

Update: Wednesday, July 28, 2:11 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will not be issuing new mask guidance following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

Four of New Hampshire's 10 counties and the city of Nashua are experiencing moderate transmission, while the rest of the state is seeing minimal transmission. That's according to figures released by the Department of Health and Human Services. Over 53% of the state has been fully vaccinated.

"At this point, it isn't about the government providing that bubble of safety around individuals," Sununu told WMUR-TV on Wednesday.

Instead, he said it's about the individual taking on personal responsibility.

- Associated Press

1 more death, 118 new COVID cases

Update: Tuesday, July 27, 4:39 p.m.

State health officials announced 118 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, representing a notable jump in new daily infections.

The state reported 29 cases Monday, and was averaging 55 new cases per day over the past seven days. There are 440 current cases statewide.

A woman from Rockingham County, who was 60 or older, died due to the virus, according to New Hampshire Health and Human Services. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 1,386 COVID-19 deaths.

There are currently 20 people hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Poll: Jobs replaces COVID-19 as most serious issue in NH

Update: Tuesday, July 27, 8:49 a.m.

A new University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll says just 10% of residents believe COVID-19 is the most serious problem facing the state.

That's down from 36% in March and 48% in November. The virus used to be the No. 1 problem listed in previous Granite State polls, but now, it's jobs and the economy, which is favored by 19% of residents.

Another 10% of residents believe housing or the cost of housing is the most important problem facing New Hampshire. The poll was released Monday.

- Associated Press

Bill aims to help minor league teams like Fisher Cats

A bill in the U.S. Senate would provide funds to independent professional baseball and minor league baseball teams like the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that have struggled economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would provide $550 million in federal relief funding for an emergency grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. Grants would be provided up to a maximum of $10 million. The money would cover payroll costs, rent, utilities, worker protection, and independent contractors.

A club would have a chance to get a second grant at 50% of the first one if its revenue doesn't recover and doesn't significantly exceed its 2019 total.

"Baseball is America's pastime, and few sights signal recovery more than baseball stadiums filling up again as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, a bill co-sponsor, said in a statement Sunday. "When families and friends come together to share in their love of baseball, small business owners also win — serving customers and stimulating the local economy."

- Associated Press

Colleges prep for return of students, staff

Update: Saturday, July 24, 9:21 a.m.

New Hampshire colleges and universities continue to prepare for the return of both students and employees for what they expect to be full-capacity campuses this fall.

At Dartmouth College, officials are figuring out how to meet demand for undergraduate housing. The college has converted some double rooms into triples, made common areas into dorm rooms and has reserved hotel space for COVID-19 quarantine needs to free up dorm rooms.

Meanwhile, the president of the University of New Hampshire said this week that the target date for faculty and staff to return to their campus workplaces is Aug. 16.

- AP

U.S. extends land border restrictions

Update: Saturday, July 24, 9:01 a.m.

The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States. Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

- AP

1 additional COVID death reported

Update: Thursday, July 22, 5:15 p.m.

State health officials announced an additional COVID-19 death today. They said a resident of Cheshire County, a woman who was 60 or older, died from the virus.

This brings the overall coronavirus death toll in New Hampshire to 1,385 since the pandemic began.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, announced 48 new cases and 308 active infections, with the state averaging about 40 new cases a day.

Twenty-two people are hospitalized with the virus.

-NHPR Staff

Sununu urges Granite Staters to get vaccinated

Update: Thursday, July 22, 4:49 p.m.

As case rates in New Hampshire and the U.S. continue to rise, and the more contagious Delta variant spreads rapidly, Gov. Chris Sununu is pleading with Granite Staters to get vaccinated.

“Folks really need to get vaccinated, the Delta variant is very serious, it’s very real, it’s having a very significant impact with the unvaccinated populations and significantly with the younger populations," he said at a news conference Thursday.

The state’s mobile vaccination van hit the streets last week, showing up to events upon request and offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, the van's efforts have resulted in around 50 vaccinations.

Around 100 events have requested the service between now and September.

The mobile effort comes as vaccination rates in New Hampshire have plateaued. Around 60 percent of the state's total population has received at least one shot.

- Alli Fam

In the past week, just under 1,000 first shots of the vaccine were administered in New Hampshire.

N.H. surpasses 100,000 COVID cases

Update: Wednesday, July 21, 4:24 p.m.

New Hampshire announced 60 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and 282 active infections statewide.

Twenty-five people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The state has recorded 100,072 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No additional deaths were reported July 21.

- NHPR Staff

DHHS reports 1 new COVID death

Update: Tuesday, July 20, 6:01 p.m.

State health officials announced 61 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, continuing an uptick in new infections in New Hampshire.

There were an average of 38 cases per day from July 14-20, which is a 40% increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS says there are 270 active infections statewide. Thirteen of the new cases are individuals under age 18. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state announced one additional death - a woman from Rockingham County, who was 60 or older.

New Hampshire also surpassed 100,000 recorded coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday at 9 a.m., since the pandemic began.

- NHPR Staff

Another COVID-19 death in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, July 19, 4:40 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has died as a result of the coronavirus, state health officials announced Monday. The patient who died was a woman from Grafton County.

Get NHPR's reporting in your inbox - sign up for our Rundown newsletter today.

The state reported a weekend total of 75 new positive test results for the virus, reflecting cases identified on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Officials are currently tracking 224 active COVID-19 infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,382 New Hampshire residents have succumbed to the virus. Eighteen residents are hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

EARLIER UPDATES

