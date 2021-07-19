© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News

‘A Huge Deal’: Canadian Border To Open To U.S. Citizens Aug. 9

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa
Published July 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT
the canadian flag blows in the wind
I am I.A.M.
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to cross the Canadian border on Aug. 9, Canadian border officials announced today.

And some Granite Staters living near the Canadian border are looking forward to the reopening. Jude Marquis, owner of the Buck Rub Pub and Lodge in Pittsburg, says hopefully the reopening will bring hungry travelers to her restaurant where the star of the show is the homemade fried chicken.

And even though the U.S. hasn’t announced when Canadians will be able to head south by foot or car, Marquis says she’s optimistic.

“It helps our business still, with all the people traveling through,” she said.

Marquis says it’s common for people living in the northern part of the state to have family and loved ones across the border. More than anything, she’s glad they’ll finally be able to see each other again.

“There's families that haven't been able to see each other and like, that's a huge deal,” Marquis said. “You know, more than business, is that families [are] being able to be together.”

As of July, Canadians can fly to the U.S.

Tags

NH NewsCanadatravel
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa