The N.H. News Recap For August 20, 2021: Vaccination Rates And Third Shots
Just over half of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated, as hospitalizations continue to increase. This week, the Executive Council approved a new contract that aims to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.
Meanwhile, some Granite Staters are lining up for a third dose of their Pfizer or Moderna shot, as another dose for some immunocompromised people has been recommended by the CDC.
We review those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Alli Fam, NHPR
The Week's Top Stories From Around The State
- Messaging is a big challenge when it comes to changing minds among N.H.'s unvaccinated
- N.H. Unemployment Rate Holds Steady as Summer Hiring Picks Up
- Study: Climate Change Will Bring Heat To N.H. That Hurts Outdoor Workers And Wages
- N.H. Politicians React To Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan
- ‘It Takes Away Some Anxiety:’ Free Meals For Patients With Serious Illnesses Available Through N.H. Food Bank
- N.H. Haitian Community Grieves Earthquake’s Destruction