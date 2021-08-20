The N.H. News Recap For August 20, 2021: Vaccination Rates And Third Shots

Just over half of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated, as hospitalizations continue to increase. This week, the Executive Council approved a new contract that aims to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, some Granite Staters are lining up for a third dose of their Pfizer or Moderna shot, as another dose for some immunocompromised people has been recommended by the CDC.

We review those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Alli Fam, NHPR

The Week's Top Stories From Around The State

