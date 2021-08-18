‘It Takes Away Some Anxiety:’ Free Meals For Patients With Serious Illnesses Available Through N.H. Food Bank

The Food Is Medicine Accelerator Coalition, a national program, and the New Hampshire Food Bank will offer free medically tailor-made meals to qualified patients under Medicaid, Medicare, or another health plan.

Patients who have diabetes, cancer, cardiac failures, or HIV/AIDS, and other illnesses qualify.

Eileen Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank, says these diets will help patients lower the cost of health care because they can stay at home. She says some may even have to take less medicine when they are feeding themselves right.

“It takes away some anxiety and that energy can go back into healing,” says Liponis.

The program has been feeding communities that struggle to access healthy food since the ’80s when some HIV patients were too sick to feed themselves.

It has grown to serve people in recovery or those who were recently diagnosed with other illnesses. The Food Bank will deliver the diets but also teach people how to cook.