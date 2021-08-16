© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

‘The U.S. Must Take Every Step:’ N.H. Congressional Delegation Reacts To Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT

Members of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation are expressing shock after Kabul fell to the Taliban after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The delegation, all Democrats, shared concern for Afghans who assisted the United States remaining in the country, in addition to women and girls at risk.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Sunday she was “monitoring the grave developments in Afghanistan.”

In a series of tweets, Rep. Chris Pappas wrote, in part, “our first priority must be the immediate evacuation of U.S. citizens, [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants, and our allies who stood beside us and whose lives are now in danger.”

In a statement, Sen. Maggie Hassan emphasized the danger faced by women and girls in the country and criticized the “precipitous withdrawal.” Sen. Hassan also called for an inquiry into “intelligence failures that led to underestimating the ease and speed of the Taliban’s advancement.”

Rep. Annie Kuster made similar remarks, calling on the American government to “take strategic steps to ensure the region does not return to a haven for terrorists, and that all Afghan citizens — especially women and girls — are safe from violence, persecution, and brutal treatment from the Taliban.

As of Monday morning, Taliban fighters had entered the presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital city. Reuters reported that multiple people were killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport as fear and uncertainty spread through the area after the Taliban entered the city.

