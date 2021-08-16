N.H. Haitian Community Grieves Earthquake’s Destruction

Members of New Hampshire’s Haitian community are anxiously watching reports of the devastation from this weekend’s massive earthquake in Haiti.

Hillsboro Rep. Jean Jeudy was born in Jeremie, Haiti, an area affected by the earthquake. He says family members were able to contact him recently, but some of them are injured or missing.

“They can't cook. They can't do anything, and everything they have they are under the debris,” Jeudy said. “Their homes were destroyed.”

In addition to the earthquake, Jeudy is concerned about the tropical storm that made landfall in Haiti Monday afternoon.

“Tell you the truth, I am very, very sad for the people,”Jeudy said. “They go through so much disastrous calamity.”

For now, Jeudy is in touch with other members of the Haitian community in the state, but he feels helpless, because he said any community aid efforts will have to wait until after the tropical storm.