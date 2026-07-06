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Lessons from the American Revolution with Ken Burns

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
Dana Cataldo

The origin story of the United States is anything but simple. It’s a complex web of world-changing ideas, deeply contradictory historical figures, and national myths that might be doing us more harm than good.

In this special episode of Civics 101, acclaimed filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein join hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice to deconstruct the American Revolution.

Together, they look past the textbook mythology to explore the messy, complicated realities of how our nation was actually born — and what it means for us today as we reflected on America’s 250th anniversary.

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