A new multi-part series from New Hampshire Public Radio’s Civics 101 – a podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy– explores six Supreme…
NHPR is excited to announce a new partnership between our award-winning podcast Civics 101 and the Civics Renewal Network, an alliance of more than 38 –…
What can Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) cases teach us about civics and our rights to privacy in our homes, schools, and in our private…
What can a graveyard tell you about civics, race, history, and memory? A new video series from New Hampshire Public Radio’s Civics 101 podcast and The…
Today we're answering a listener question about certifying the Electoral College vote. Namely: what is with all of the downtime between the date when the…
Beginning immediately after Election Day and through the end of January 2021, NHPR’s award-winning podcast Civics 101 will answer questions from…
It's the highest court in the land. An entity with so much influence over federal law that the appointment of a new justice can cause an almost…
The hosts of NHPR's Civics 101, a podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy, have written a new book, A User's Guide to Democracy: How…
Educators can continue to look to Civics 101 as a valuable educational aid for both remote teaching and in-classroom learning. Beginning August 31, NHPR…
NHPR Launches Special Season of Civics 101 PodcastBeginning this Sunday NHPR is airing special seasons of the Civics 101 podcast. History buffs, teachers, and students can tune in to learn more about the…