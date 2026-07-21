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Refresher Course: Why is Congress the way it is?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu,
Julia Barnett
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol building in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The U.S. Capitol building in April 2024.

Every other Tuesday, the team behind Civics 101 joins NHPR’s All Things Considered host Julia Barnett to talk about how our democratic institutions actually work.

This week, Civics 101 host Nick Capodice and Julia take a look at why the framers of the Constitution designed Congress the way they did — and if its design still makes sense 250 years later.

Transcript

So let’s get right to it, Nick. Why is Congress set up the way it is?

Before I talk about why the framers did what they did, I have to point out that there are positives and negatives to interrogating the thoughts of these guys. I love — more than anyone — learning about what James Madison and others thought when determining our new system of government. At the same time, I got to say, there were a lot of people who had completely different desires and philosophies involved in this, so anyone can go through all their writings and cherry-pick what they like to make a political point.

That caveat aside, it was conventional wisdom at the time that a successful legislature would be a bicameral legislature: two different chambers of Congress that had slightly different operations and powers.

Why was it conventional wisdom, though? Why opt for a bicameral congress?

Well first off, lots of states had their own constitutions at this point, and the majority of them had two chambers in their congresses. Second, the United States had been running under a tremendously unsuccessful system of government for a while, through the Articles of Confederation, our first constitution. And that was a one-chamber congress: It was unicameral. So we didn’t want it to be like that.

And finally, a two-chamber congress was pretty similar to where [the framers] came from, England, which had the House of Commons and the House of Lords. But what the framers then had to figure out was, if there are gonna be two chambers, how will they be different? What will they represent?

So what did they finally decide?

Well, this decision was one of the most hotly contested debates in the Constitutional Convention, and it was all about representation. And this is a classic Civics 101 story.

The big states backed the Virginia plan, which said both chambers should have a number of representatives dependent on the state’s population. And [there was] the New Jersey plan, which said each state should have an equal number of reps. The "Great Compromise" reached was that the House has representatives based on population of the state, and the Senate comprises two representatives from each state, no matter how small. This is why a state like Wyoming has one senator representing 290,000 people, and California has one senator of equal power representing about 20 million people.

So here we are, 250 years later. How has Congress held up? Is there anything going on today that might surprise the framers? Something that would shock James Madison?

I asked a Madison scholar, Jack Rakove, that exact question. And he said two things stood out. First, that the average time a member of Congress serves right now is much longer than in our first two centuries. Until 1900, the average number of years a member of the House served was three years: one or two terms. And a senator wasn’t that much more! Nowadays, an average congressperson serves 10 years and a senator, 16 [years].

Also, the makeup of Congress was, in the 1800s, people who came from other professions, [like] doctors, lawyers, priests, tavernkeepers, farmers, etc. Very few people came to Congress from other political positions. Nowadays, the largest former occupation of members of Congress is…politician. And Madison would have thought that very odd indeed.
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All Things Considered Civics 101
Michelle Liu
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Julia Barnett
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Barnett
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