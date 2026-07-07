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Parchment and patriotism: Our founding documents and flag obsession

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dana Cataldo

How did a piece of fabric and a few pages of parchment become the ultimate mirrors of who we are?

In this special Civic 101 series, co-hots Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice explore the powerful symbols and shared histories that define us — from our distinct, almost singular cultural obsession with the American flag, to the enduring and complicated legacy of our founding documents.

For Americans today, it's a treasure. Scripture. The thing that made us. It wasn't always that way, though. This is the story of the Declaration of Independence before it was enshrined in our collective national consciousness. Back when it was a news headline and we had no control what others thought of it.

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