Colonial and Royal soldiers and 18th century artisans take over Exeter

Dressed in colonial outfits or donned with American flags, people came out to attend the New Hampshire Revolutionary War capital’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The American Independence Festival, held Saturday, was filled with actors and artisans recreating the Revolutionary War period in downtown Exeter.

The day was marked with skirmishes between Colonial and Royal forces down by the Squamscott River while portions of downtown Exeter were closed, allowing local vendors and businesses to sell goods and offer treats like ice cream for attendees to beat the heat.

Artists like Eric Von Aschwege displayed crafts they’ve spent years studying. He refurbishes and makes custom-built revolutionary guns that would have been used during the war or for hunting. His 18th century arms weigh roughly 7 to 12 pounds and take hundreds of hours to make. He’s said he’s spent over 20 years learning and perfecting his trade.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Eric Von Aschewege makes and restores 18th century guns. They can weigh anywhere from 7 to 12 pounds.

“The artistry, the wood working, the carving, engraving that’s kind of the best part about it,” Von Aschwege said. “I’m not a gun person but I love the history of the antiques and the artistry that goes into these pieces.”

Other craftsmen studied 18th century basket weaving and candlemaking.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Barry Corriveau, retiree and historian enthusiast, said the odds of surviving a bullet wound from the battlefield was rough. Soldiers either died because they couldn't get to a doctor or sometimes died because they did.

History enthusiast Barry Corriveau started dressing up as a battlefield surgeon about six months ago. He said he’s always been interested in history and medicine, and he got started since he’s a retiree.

“I’ve visited a lot of sites, did a lot of reading, research genealogy and realized very few people talk about medicine,” Corriveau said about what got him into 18th century medicine.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Charlotte Green works flowers into her pottery pieces but she said she occasionally does little whimsical things like adding lizards to a coffee mug.

Around the Independence marketplace, local vendors and craftsmen sold their goods.

Doreen Soares said she likes to create “funky weird stuff” when making ceramic art. She mixes clays to create different textures and colors to make plates, bowls and trays.

Soares shared a booth with Charlotte Green, whose love of flowers makes it into her pottery pieces along with lizards.

Green said overall she’s had a great time throughout the day.

“Its just a wonderful way to celebrate our country and to be here and among some show crafts and things that are made here,” she said. “That’s so refreshing and wonderful to eat off of something that you’ve made.”