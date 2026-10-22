Program Alert: NHPR and Granite State News Collaborative cancel Senate forum

NHPR and the Granite State News Collaborative have cancelled next week's scheduled forum for candidates in the U.S. Senate race.

Republican John Sununu declined to participate in the forum. In an email to NHPR Wednesday afternoon, a Sununu campaign spokesman said that the candidate would not attend the forum, scheduled for Oct. 29, “given our schedule.”

Find all of NHPR's election coverage including conversations with the candidates, voter resources, and past candidate forums at NHPR.org/elections.

Sununu was set to face Congressman Chris Pappas, the Democrat in the race, before a live audience in Hanover.

The pair met for a debate last week hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council , and a forum hosted by the Southern New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce. Sununu and Pappas also both spoke at a forum put on by AARP New Hampshire last week, though they appeared separately on stage.

Both candidates sat for in-studio interviews with NHPR earlier this month.

When he secured the Republican nomination last month, Sununu told a crowd of supporters that he was eager to debate Pappas multiple times.

“As the famous Mike Tyson said, ‘Any time, any place,’ ” Sununu said. “We’ve got 10 counties in New Hampshire. I say, ‘10 debates. Chris, I’m ready.’ ”

During the Republican primary race for this Senate seat, Sununu chose to skip a scheduled debate with his GOP opponent, Scott Brown, hosted by WMUR-TV. At the time, Sununu was leading Brown comfortably in the polls and said the pair’s early joint appearances were sufficient.

Pappas, for his part, declined to attend a debate with Sununu scheduled at New England College last month.

Recent polls show Pappas with a modest but consistent lead in the general election race.

NHPR reached out to both the Pappas and Sununu campaigns on Sept. 9, the day after the primary election, to invite them to the Oct. 29 forum. Pappas confirmed his attendance last month.

Previous NHPR forums this year included one between 1st Congressional District candidates Anthony DiLorenzo, a Republican, and Stefany Shaheen, a Democrat; and between 2nd Congressional District candidates Republican Lily Tang Williams and Democratic Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander.

NHPR and the Granite State News Collaborative are hosting a forum this Thursday, Oct. 22, between the two candidates for New Hampshire governor: incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Cinde Warmington.