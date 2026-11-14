Outside/In: The search for sustainable clothing

When it comes to the environment, are natural fabrics better than synthetics? The answer might surprise you.

In this episode we compare the carbon footprints of polyester versus cotton, ask the experts whether our waterproof clothes are killing us, and talk about the number one thing you can do to make more sustainable clothing choices.

This episode was first published in June 2023.

Featuring Lucy Allosso, Jessian Choy, Joel Svedlund, and Akiera Charles.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Our colleagues at NHPR’s Document team made a whole series about PFAS called Safe to Drink . If you want to learn more about PFAS, we highly recommend listening.

Check out our recent episode on microplastics.

The Bed-Stuy clothes swap was started in 2018 by Akiera Charles. You can see photos of past clothes swaps on their Instagram page .

Lucky Sweater is an app for trading clothes, and they’ve also got an “approved brand” list of companies that make more high-quality garments and provide livable wages across the supply chain.

There’s lots of other buy/sell/trade sites online like noihsafbazaar.com and Sell Trade Slow Fashion on Instagram. You can also use gem.app to search many resale sites at once, but you’re also likely to find local groups near you by simply searching for clothes swaps, Buy Nothing, or buy/sell/trade on Facebook and Google.

If you’re looking for slow fashion brands, some companies take preorders and only manufacture the amount ordered, reducing waste from unsold clothing. Elizabeth Suzann and Gustin are examples of this model.

Here are other actions you can take for a safer and more sustainable wardrobe:

Look for third-party certifications, like GOTS 7.0 , OEKO-TEX (specifically Made in Green, Standard 100, or Leather Standard), Bluesign , ZDHC , and Cradle to Cradle Certified .

, (specifically Made in Green, Standard 100, or Leather Standard), , , and . Consider brands that source from countries with cleaner energy grids. According to the Amplifying Misinformation report , the average factory in Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, and Cambodia will have a Greenhouse Gas impact about 20% lower than brands sourcing from India, Indonesia, and China. And brands sourcing from the average factory in Pakistan, Italy, and Portugal will have an impact that’s 50-60% lower.

