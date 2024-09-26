Outside/In: Ghosts in the machine

Perhaps you’re familiar with our Outside/Inbox hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER. Anyone can leave us a voicemail sharing questions about the natural world, and we periodically answer them on the show.

A few weeks ago, it came to our attention that we hadn't gotten a new voicemail in some time. Turns out our hotline has been bugging out for at least six months, and we have a lot of catching up to do.

So, we present: Outside/Inbox, the lost voicemails edition.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

Featuring Stephanie Spera, with contributions from Ariel, Joe, Carolyn, Maverick, Jarrett, Eben, a rooster and a closet (?) full of snakes.

LINKS

This is the study Marina mentioned with a comparative life cycle assessment of hand dryers vs. paper towel dispensers.

If you want to learn more about chronic wasting disease, Nate recommends listening to Bent Out of Shape , a three-part series from KUNC. For a quick read, here’s a fact sheet from the CDC .

Listen to Outside/In’s behind-the-scenes journey into a human decomposition facility, aka “body farm,” reported by Felix Poon.

If you’ve been to Acadia National Park in Maine and taken photos of the fall foliage anytime since 1950, you can participate in research about how climate change is shifting the timing of peak foliage . Contribute your pictures of the autumn leaves to the Acadia National Park Fall Foliage Project here.

Many are predicting that fall 2024 will be a banner season for spectacular foliage, including our colleagues at NHPR’s Something Wild . Plus, here’s more on the dynamics of fall foliage, precipitation, and anthocyanin.

CREDITS

Our host is Nate Hegyi.

Reported by Justine Paradis, Nate Hegyi, and Marina Henke.

Produced and mixed by Justine Paradis.

Edited by Taylor Quimby.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie.

Our staff also includes Kate Dario.

Music by Blue Dot Sessions, Brigham Orchestra, Guustavv, Katori Walker, John B. Lund, and Bonkers Beat Club.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.

If you’ve got a question for the Outside/Inbox hotline, give us a call! We’re always looking for rabbit holes to dive down, and we promise it's working again. Leave us a voicemail at: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.

