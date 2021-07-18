-
A Dartmouth study has modeled for the first time that renewable energy upgrades will make the nation's power grid more resilient.Researchers modeled a…
Middle schoolers in Portsmouth on Wednesday showcased their ideas to make their city more sustainable – and more prepared for climate change – within the…
Keene State College Announces New Sustainability GoalsKeene State College is pledging to run its heat plant completely off biofuels, rather than heating oil, in less than two years. In that same window, it…
There are roughly 4,200 undergraduates at Plymouth State University. 2,200 live in dormitories – 1,999 in off-campus housing - and one student, PSU Senior…
The best weather in all of New England right now is inside LEF Farms new $10 million greenhouse. It’s 75-degrees, August-level humid, with fans pushing…
Sustainable or Green-washing?Many companies these days take pride in reducing their environmental impact, from composting to using lighter packaging. And it's a selling point, as more…
Granite State businesses have long bemoaned New Hampshire's high energy costs, complaining they discourage expansion here and even tempt some firms to…
An on-campus eatery makes sustainability a learning experience.Colleges and universities are moving toward greener, more local sources for the ingredients…
This sun-fueled source is one of the fastest growing types of renewables in the country. Although still a tiny piece of the energy portfolio, many are…
A Bicycle Built From Bamboo: Can It Get This Alabama Town Back On Track?Lance Rake is Professor of Industrial Design at the University of Kansas and the creative force behind “The Semester Bicycle,” a sleek and durable bike…