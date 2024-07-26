Outside/In: Is Paris Greenwashing the Games?

Will Simone Biles live up to her moniker as the greatest gymnast of all time? Will Lebron James and Team USA continue to dominate men's basketball? And will the Paris 2024 Games be the most sustainable in modern Olympic history? It's a Hot Olympic Summer.

While billions of viewers tune in for the drama of athletes competing on a global stage, climate scientists are tuning in to Paris's climate promises — from the locally sourced catering and carbon-neutral Olympic cauldron, to head-scratching “solutions” like a sidewalk made of seashells, and not installing air conditioning in athletes’ housing.

Are these solutions making a difference? Or is it plain and simple greenwashing? We put these questions to the test in this episode on the XXXIII Olympiad. Let the games begin!

Featuring Martin Müller.

Martin Müller / Nature A graphic of Martin Müller’s model for determining the sustainability of Olympic games.

