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Outside/In

Outside/In: It’s like riding a bike

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published November 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Robert Bye
/

Unsplash

Producer Felix Poon used to be a reckless moped driver who weaved in between semi trucks. Now he’s a cautious cyclist constantly looking over his shoulder for the slightest sign of danger, wondering why he still bikes at all.

To figure it out, Felix enlists the help of other cyclists. A city bike commuter who dismisses his mom's concerns about his safety. A self-identified "fat" woman who gets back on the bike after years of not biking. And a father who wished his son would risk the kind of scraped knees and broken bones he got when he was a kid.

Together, Felix and the gang consider what biking means to their lives, and what, at the end of the day, gets them back on the saddle.

Featuring Reece Taylor Williams, Marley Blonsky, and Taylor Quimby.

Produced by Felix Poon. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

The “Four Types of Cyclists” paper was written for the city of Portland, Oregon to try to understand risk tolerance and whether people choose to bike or not. Which type are you?

Photojournalist Reece Taylor Williams’ “Self-portrait, Die in for cyclists killed in hit-and-runs in New York City, City Hall Park, August, 26, 2026” (Instagram)

Learn more about Marley Blonsky’s size inclusivity work through the organization she cofounded called All Bodies on Bikes.

CONNECT WITH US

To share your questions and feedback with Outside/In, leave a voicemail on our listener hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER, or email outsidein@nhpr.org. We answer questions about nature, climate change, sustainability, humans and evolution, and more. No question is too serious or too silly.

Follow Outside/In on Instagram, TikTok, or join our private discussion group on Facebook.
Tags
Environment bikingBikes & Pedestrians
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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