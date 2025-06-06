© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Manchester fourth graders earn refurbished bikes, basketballs and helmets

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Fourth graders at Beech St. Elementary earned bikes refurbished by the Queen City Bike Collective by showing positive behaviors at school. Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Fourth graders at Beech St. Elementary School put in extra effort into reading, writing, math and being good citizens for several weeks to earn enough points for a bike or sports pack with extra goodies.

About 160 students had their pick at a bike distribution event at the end of May, put on by the Queen City Bike Collective. The organization partners with Beech Street and Gossler Park Elementary, as well as several local organizations to put on this event.

Nurses from the trauma team at Elliot hospital help fit helmets on students at Beech Street Elementary School in Manchester on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Nurses from the trauma team at the Elliot hospital help fit helmets on students at Beech Street Elementary School in Manchester on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“For the course of the year, we intake between 1,200 and 1,400 bikes from the community, some adult bikes, some youth bikes, and we spend most of the year taking those youth bikes and getting them ready for today,” said Ben Godbout, one of the volunteers who turned out to help distribute the bikes and the board president for Queen City collective.

The collective launched the program in 2016 as a partnership with a community schools initiative at the Manchester Health Department. Since the program began, more than 1,200 students have participated, with 150 to 225 taking part each year.

Rows at newly-refurbished bikes at Beech Street Elementary school on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Nurses from the trauma team at Elliot hospital help fit helmets on students at Beech Street Elementary school on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Teacher Emily Caron is one of the people who helps coordinate the program at Beech Street Elementary.

“Our students work extremely hard, both as bobcat proud, we call it, you know, being outstanding citizens,” she said.

She explained that the program helps motivate students towards the end of the school year and said she was so proud of her students. She added that these bikes also help these kids have another way to get to school and build healthy habits for a lifetime.

Firefighters play basketball with students at the Beech Street Elementary School in Manchester on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Firefighters play basketball with students at the Beech Street Elementary School in Manchester on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
