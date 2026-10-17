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Outside/In

Outside/In: The secret origins of commercial coyote urine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Outside/In
Published October 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
The trapper section of the Bass Pro Shop in Hooksett, New Hampshire, where you can buy coyote urine, red fox urine, and more.
Taylor Quimby
/
NHPR
The trapper section of the Bass Pro Shop in Hooksett, New Hampshire, where you can buy coyote urine, red fox urine, and more.

Last spring, a curious listener called with an unusual question about coyote urine. Is it – as advertised by companies who sell it – an effective, all natural pest deterrent? And more importantly: “Who are the coyotes that are providing this urine?”

Since then, producer Taylor Quimby has been trying to find out… and with literal gallons of the stuff available online, he discovered the answers aren’t pretty.

Today on Outside/In, we peek inside the unregulated Pandora’s box of urine farming. Does it work? Is it ethical? And is anybody willing to actually talk about it?

Featuring Jeannie Bartlett, Caroline Long, Ed Brookmyer, Laura Koivula. 

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

This 1998 study assessed coyote urine as a deterrent for deer, and found (with some caveats) a 15-24% reduction in deer browsing after exposure to the urine.

However, coyote urine had no measurable effect on the deer browsing of yew saplings in this more recent study. 

Websites for some coyote urine brands, like PredatorPee.com and Shake-away animal repellents, claim that they source urine from regulated farms that treat animals humanely, but did not provide more information when asked.

This article from Cleveland.com details the conditions at The Grand River Fur Exchange, a fur and urine farm where hundreds of animals were found in poor condition after the owner’s death.

Since we reported this story, Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill in response to what was discovered at the Grand River Fur Exchange. If passed, the bill would require much stricter oversight for commercial breeding facilities in the state.

Produced by Taylor Quimby. This episode was first published in August 2025.

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment coyotesGardeningdeer
Taylor Quimby
As Director of Podcasts, Taylor Quimby oversees and executes NHPR’s podcast strategy and serves as Executive Producer for its two weekly shows, Civics 101 and Outside/In. Prior to leading the Outside/In team, Taylor worked as a producer for Word of Mouth, hosted the Patient Zero podcast, and served as Senior Producer for the first season of NHPR’s hit true crime show, Bear Brook.
See stories by Taylor Quimby
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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