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Outside/In

Outside/In: The deer sharpshooters of Maui

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published October 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
The crewmembers of Maui Nui venison unload the carcasses of axis deer so they can be processed into venison.
Nate Hegyi
/
NHPR
The crewmembers of Maui Nui venison unload the carcasses of axis deer so they can be processed into venison.

Maui has a problem: too many deer, not enough hunters. So on a dark, humid night, Nate joined a group of elite hunters as they endeavor to turn an ecological nightmare into a source of profitable, high-protein venison.

Over the course of a few hours, he watches the employees of Maui Nui Venison methodically shoot dozens of deer, collect their carcasses, and speed them to a mobile slaughterhouse for processing – all under the watchful eyes of the USDA.

Can you bring the efficiency of the slaughterhouse to the natural world? And is commercial hunting a solution for America’s over-abundance of deer?

Featuring: Keahi Camara, Erin Yamauchi, Jake Muise, Yasmin Tayag and Jay Marcoullier

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Read Yasmin Tayag’s argument that Americans must start eating more deer.

A University of Wisconsin professor outlined how commercial hunting would work in the U.S. in a 2011 paper.

Check out photos and videos of my trip with Maui Nui venison at our Patreon.

Produced by Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visitoutsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment deerhunting
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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