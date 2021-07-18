-
Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a…
-
Seacoast residents are protesting a plan to kill as many as two dozen deer on New Castle Island next month.A petition says the condo managers at Wentworth…
-
N.H. Fish and Game to Sell Special Anterless Deer PermitsThe New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says sales will begin soon for special permits allowing hunters to take additional antlerless deer in the…
-
It’s July, and if you’re a gardener, that means little green tomatoes are popping up on your plants, flowers are attracting bees, and fruit trees are…
-
Here's a dubious Granite State superlative: New Hampshire has the third highest incidence of Lyme disease in the country following Maine and…
-
Last week, 12 deer were found dead in South Hampton. On Tuesday New Hampshire Fish and Game announced the cause of those deaths: feeding by humans. Dan…
-
While following deer trails in snow you'll find pellets of scat and tufts of hair – coarse grey and white hair, hollow in cross-section. A more coveted…
-
Raising venison is one of the fastest-growing agricultural industries in the country, but that growth has yet to reach NH.At Bonnie Brae Farms in…
-
-
White-tailed deer give birth to cryptic-colored, white-spotted fawns by early June in New Hampshire. Does typically give birth to twins, rarely triplets.…