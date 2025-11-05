NHPR Presents: Operation Night Cat

A New Hampshire Fish and Game warden follows a tip to a man’s backyard. He finds a twisted game of one-upmanship, digital trophy rooms, and one of the biggest poaching cases in recent state history.

Then, the hunting investigation takes a surprising turn when it reveals another set of potential crimes – this time, behind the brick walls of New Hampshire’s State Prison for Men. Host Nate Hegyi has spent the past year digging into what happened next.

John Tully for NHPR An area of woods in Alton, NH; Ronald Arsenault, conservation officer with New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Episode 1: Why Did the Deer Cross the Road? A New Hampshire Fish and Game warden follows a tip to a man’s backyard. He finds a twisted game of one-upmanship with digital trophy rooms. Click here for an episode transcript.

File photo; New Hampshire Fish and Game Memorandum/NHPR Records Request New Hampshire's State Prison for Men, left; right, law enforcement say then-Sgt. Tom Kelley texted this photo to a co-worker to show him six pieces of an inmate's legal mail he stole from the prison.

Episode 2: Behind the Brick Wall The poaching investigation takes a surprising turn when it reveals another set of potential crimes – this time, behind the brick walls of New Hampshire’s State Prison for Men.

John Tully for NHPR Ronald Arsenault at work, patrolling a popular fishing area along the Merrymeeting River in Alton, NH.

Episode 3: A Duck’s a Duck Two sets of potential crimes, investigated by more than five sets of law enforcement agencies. Why most of them never took a shot at accountability.

The Team:

Host, Lead Reporter: Nate Hegyi

Producer, Co-Reporter: Lauren Chooljian

Production, Original Music: Jason Moon

Fact-Checking: Dania Suleman

Photography: John Tully and Jill DeVito

Lead Editors: Taylor Quimby and Katie Colaneri

Editing help from Daniel Barrick, Rebecca Lavoie, Jackie Harris, Justine Paradis, Felix Poon, and Marina Henke