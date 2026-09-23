Truck plunges off I-293 bridge into Merrimack River

First responders rescued the driver of a box truck after it crashed off the Interstate 293 bridge in Manchester and into the Merrimack River on Wednesday.

Two northbound lanes at Exit 2 near Brown Avenue on I-293 were closed midday as police and fire responded to investigate the accident.

Travelers are urged to avoid the area.

Manchester firefighters launched rescue boats to reach the driver and bring him to shore, with initial reports the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Manchester InkLink reported .

WMUR reported that the accident involved seven vehicles.

Police advise drivers to expect delays in that area of I-293 northbound all afternoon.