© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Truck plunges off I-293 bridge into Merrimack River

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Manchester firefighters rescued the driver of the truck that crashed off Interstate 293 into the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sept. 23, 2026.
Jeffrey Hastings
/
Manchester InkLink
Manchester firefighters rescued the driver of the truck that crashed off Interstate 293 into the Merrimack River in Manchester on Sept. 23, 2026.

First responders rescued the driver of a box truck after it crashed off the Interstate 293 bridge in Manchester and into the Merrimack River on Wednesday.

Two northbound lanes at Exit 2 near Brown Avenue on I-293 were closed midday as police and fire responded to investigate the accident.

Travelers are urged to avoid the area.

Manchester firefighters launched rescue boats to reach the driver and bring him to shore, with initial reports the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Manchester InkLink reported.

WMUR reported that the accident involved seven vehicles.

Police advise drivers to expect delays in that area of I-293 northbound all afternoon.

Manchester firefighters rescued the driver of a truck that crashed through a barrier off the I-293 bridge into the Merrimack River on Sept. 23, 2026.
Jeffrey Hastings
/
Manchester InkLink
Manchester firefighters rescued the driver of a truck that crashed through a barrier off the I-293 bridge into the Merrimack River on Sept. 23, 2026.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
NH News
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.