Your weekend in NH: Off-roading in Ossipee, Plymouth Pride and plenty of fall festivals

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Lakes Region

Hawk Watch with Scott Weidensaul at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Birch Ridge Community Forest. Bring along your own chair and binoculars for this morning of bird watching with a local expert. More details. (Free, registration is required)

Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Prescott Farm and Environmental Education Center in Laconia. Enjoy tractor-drawn wagon rides, natural crafts, and farm-to-table dishes at this community celebration of the seasons changing. More details. (Free)

Jeep Invasion at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Armor Ditch Off Road Park in Ossipee. Get together with other Jeep drivers for a day off-roading on the trails, with live music and food trucks. Organizers promise: “Whether you're a hardcore wheeler, overlander, or just love the Jeep lifestyle, this is an event you won't want to miss.” More details. ($25 per car)

Plymouth Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Riverside Park. ”With incredible performances, artists, resources, food, and activities, Plymouth Pride will have festivities for the whole family to enjoy,” organizers say. More details. (Free)

Merrimack Valley

Festival del Taco from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, in downtown Franklin. Purchase a VIP “Taco Passport” to get the full festival experience, try tacos crafted by vendors from across the region, and vote for the winner of the Golden Taco Trophy. More details. (VIP access is $5, proceeds benefit Mill City Park at Franklin Falls)

Artifact Speed Dating at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 26, at Canterbury Shaker Village. Get an up-close, interactive look at Shaker items not typically on display. This event is part of national programming with We Want More History! More details. ($10 for members, $20 for non-members)

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, on Main Street. Enjoy a weekend full of local artists, food trucks, and community fun. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

Keene International Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Keene Parks and Rec Center. Enjoy food and performances from around the world. More details. (Free)

Winchester Pickle Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, on Main Street. Begin your day with a pickle parade, compete in the canning contest, or give it your all at the pickle eating competition. Local vendors, live music, and food trucks will round out the day. More details. (Free)

North Country

Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. After strolling through the craft bazaar and farmers market, enjoy one of the homemade hot soups for sale. More details. (Free)

Points North Outfitter’s Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 26, in Pittsburg. Enjoy complimentary grillables and casting lessons at the streamside fly shop. More details. (Free)

Queer Nature Walk with All Outdoors Collective at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, in North Conway. Enjoy a slow-paced hike with other members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Feel free to bring your nature journal or any species ID books. More details. (Free, suggested donation $20)

Seacoast

Working 9.25: A Dolly Parton Inspired Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Jericho’s Landing at Throwback Brewery. Organizers encourage folks to “go all out this evening- rhinestones, cowboy hats, cowboy boots, lots of pink, feather boas, big hair.” More details. (Free)

Coppal House Farm’s Night Maze from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, in Lee. Navigate this year’s corn maze in the dark, then enjoy a cider donut and bonfire to cap off the night. More details. (Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12)

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Expect a weekend of spontaneous sea shanties and other live performances throughout downtown and along the waterfront. Stick around for the Saturday night concert, then join in for Sunday’s “all hands in” Chantey Blast in Market Square. More details. (Free)

Skeet and Trap Range Shooting from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Farmington Fish and Game. Organizers invite members and non-members to enjoy a day of sport shooting noting, “If you are a beginner, we have a wealth of experienced shooters who are willing to help and answer any questions you may have.” More details. ($5 per round for members, $6 for non-members)

Southern Tier

Live Free Fest from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Hillsborough Country Fairgrounds in New Boston. Sample performances from eight local bands, tug-of-war, dodgeball, a mini half pipe and more. More details. (General admission is $25, including parking. Youth tickets are $10.)

Nashua Multicultural Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Renaissance Park. The day is billed as a chance to “meet your neighbors and share your culture at this fun, family-friendly festival.” If you attend, be sure to say “hello” at our NHPR booth! More details. (Free)

Upper Valley

Sullivan County Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at multiple locations. Farms across the county will offer a range of activities, including pick-your-own produce, equipment demonstrations, and animal meet-and-greets. More details. (Free)