We explore how data errors might have inflated New Hampshire's progress on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. We also get an update on the latest…
How A Daily Zoom Call Became A Lifeline For COVID Response In N.H.'s North CountryThe coronavirus pandemic has isolated a lot of us, but it’s also brought community institutions together in a new way. In New Hampshire's North Country, a…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 18 de noviembre.Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Earlier this month, the mayors of the state’s thirteen cities appealed to the governor for help addressing homelessness. We speak with Mayor Joyce Craig…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 9 de noviembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
With coronavirus cases rising and Thanksgiving around the corner, some school districts are weighing whether to go remote until after the holidays.Get…
A former Berlin police officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly photographing and videotaping a patient in psychiatric distress at a…
N.H. School Districts On Edge As COVID Numbers Rise Across StateA spike in coronavirus cases is forcing many New Hampshire school superintendents to consider going remote.So far, state officials say school reopening…
North Country Schools Watch For Uptick in COVID InfectionsSchools in the Androscoggin Valley have avoided COVID-related quarantines and shutdowns so far, but COVID-19 cases at the federal prison in Berlin have…
The federal prison in Berlin says inmates who tested positive with the coronavirus earlier this month have all recovered, but the prison has continued…