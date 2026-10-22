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Live From Studio D

Live from Studio D: A not-so-quiet reminder to laugh and be present with Kendall Street Company

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Comolli
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT
Kendall Street Company
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Kendall Street Company
https://www.kendallstreetcompany.com/about
Kendall Street Company in Studio D at NHPR
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Kendall Street Company in Studio D at NHPR
Olivia Comolli / NHPR

Vibey Virginia jam band Kendall Street Company is known for their playful onstage antics, and performances that encourage audience interactions.

On a recent swing through New Hampshire, the band brought their distinctive mix of humor and joy to the Stone Church Music Club in Newmarket.

Kendall Street Company's latest album, 'Yodeling Astroman,' comes out Oct. 23, 2026.

Catch the latest Live from Studio D on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Studio D Playlist:

  • Don't Wanna Be Gone
  • How Can It Be
  • Marty Song

Kendall Street Company tours extensively throughout the United States, bringing with them energetic and spontaneous live performances that blend psychedelia, funk, and ska music. The band formed during their time together at the University of Vermont and were named after the Kendall Street Beach in Virginia Beach, Va.

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Arts & Culture NHPR MusicLive From Studio Dlive music
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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