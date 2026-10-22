Live from Studio D: A not-so-quiet reminder to laugh and be present with Kendall Street Company

Vibey Virginia jam band Kendall Street Company is known for their playful onstage antics, and performances that encourage audience interactions.

On a recent swing through New Hampshire, the band brought their distinctive mix of humor and joy to the Stone Church Music Club in Newmarket.

Kendall Street Company's latest album, 'Yodeling Astroman,' comes out Oct. 23, 2026.

Catch the latest Live from Studio D on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Studio D Playlist:

Don't Wanna Be Gone

How Can It Be

Marty Song

Kendall Street Company tours extensively throughout the United States, bringing with them energetic and spontaneous live performances that blend psychedelia, funk, and ska music. The band formed during their time together at the University of Vermont and were named after the Kendall Street Beach in Virginia Beach, Va.