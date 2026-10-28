'Sounds Like Home': NHPR Music celebrates Public Radio Music Day

This Public Radio Music Day, NHPR Music is turning up the volume on the sounds of home.

From the Upper Valley to the Seacoast, NHPR has brought music to every corner of the state for 45 years. Morning Edition host Rick Ganley's music beds alone are a reason to tune in.

WEVO programming schedule from 1992

In our early days (back when we were known as WEVO) classical music filled the airwaves between Morning Edition and All Things Considered, while evenings and weekends brought a rich tapestry of jazz, classical, folk, and world music programming.

Through all the shifts and seasons, one staple has remained constant: The Folk Show, the only continuously aired music program on our schedule, bringing regional storytelling to your speakers every Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. In fact, host Kate McNally has been at the helm of the Folk Show for over 30 years!

Building on that legacy, we’ve expanded our arts and cultural coverage in recent years by teaming up with awesome local venues like The Word Barn (Live from the Word Barn) and The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth (The Hop Sessions).

These community partnerships, alongside our own Live from Studio D sessions, allow us to bring you unforgettable performances from both homegrown talent and acclaimed visiting artists like Paula Cole, Nick Lowe, Sunny War, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams.

Here is how you can tune in and celebrate:

Public Radio Music Day Broadcast | Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:00 p.m. Tune in for a special one-hour broadcast showcasing performances from our local venue partners and unforgettable in-studio sessions.



Live from the Word Barn | Friday, Oct. 30 at 8:00 p.m. It's a Halloween double feature with a set from New England’s own Doctor Gasp (Dan Blakeslee), followed by the haunting and atmospheric sounds of one of New Orleans' premier musical acts, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars.



Creepy Classics | Friday, Oct. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5:00 p.m. (on ClassicalNH) Join host Jake Armerding for the perfect soundtrack to your Halloween festivities! Tune in for the best in eerie music from the concert stage, film, and opera — featuring works by Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Holst, and Mozart, alongside haunting selections from John Williams, Erik Satie, and Danny Elfman.



Saturday Request Live | Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. Hear your favorite local artists on the air! We’re taking your requests for New England musicians to feature during this interactive live show. Submit your requests: Email music@nhpr.org in advance or call 603-513-7729 live during the show.



The Hop Sessions | First Friday of every month, beginning Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. The first episode will feature two-time Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell. Best known as Coalhouse Walker in "Ragtime" and Don Quixote in "Man of La Mancha," Mitchell's career spans Broadway, jazz, the American songbook, film, concerts and more.

Explore past shows

Join the Conversation

Which local artists do you have on repeat right now? Drop your favorite Granite State musicians in the comments below or send us an email at music@nhpr.org.